Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro hits 4-month high vs dollar on stimulus, recovery hopes

The yen stood at 107.28 yen per dollar, little changed after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and maintained its stance that the economy would gradually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The market has so far taken the latest heightening in U.S.-China tensions in its stride.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:10 IST
FOREX-Euro hits 4-month high vs dollar on stimulus, recovery hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro rose to a four-month high against the dollar on Wednesday on hopes European Union leaders may agree on stimulus and deepening fiscal integration to shield the economy from the pandemic. The dollar was on the defensive, particularly against other growth-leveraged currencies such as the Australian dollar, following an uptick in U.S. inflation and news of progress in vaccine development for COVID-19.

The euro rose to $1.1400, after reaching its highest level since March 10 at $1.1423 earlier in the trade. Against the yen, the common currency hit a one-month high of 122.47 while it had scaled a two-week high of $0.91125 British pound the previous day and last stood at 90.690 pence.

"Germany, France, and Italy have all taken severe lockdown steps and as a result, the coronavirus now appears to be under control. The economy could be gradually recovering," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street Bank and Trust. The euro has been helped by hopes the European Union could agree at its summit later this week on a rescue financing package that will limit the economic damage to the bloc from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro's strength helped to push the dollar index to a one-month low at 96.056. The index last stood at 96.225. The dollar extended losses on Tuesday after U.S. consumer prices rebounded 0.6% month-on-month, the most in nearly eight years, in June, easing worries about deflationary pressures from the economic downturn.

Further boosting investors' risk appetite, Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Against that backdrop, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.24% to $0.6992.

Sterling, however, underperformed after data showed Britain's economy was recovering more slowly than forecast. Gross domestic product rose by 1.8% in May after falling by a record 20.8% in April, well below forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The pound last traded at $1.2567. The yen stood at 107.28 yen per dollar, little changed after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and maintained its stance that the economy would gradually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market has so far taken the latest heightening in U.S.-China tensions in its stride. President Donald Trump signed legislation and an executive order to hold China "accountable" for the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong.

Trump also signed a bill approved by the Congress to penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the new security law. In response, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will impose retaliatory sanctions on U.S. individuals and entities.

"While there are increasing doubts on whether Hong Kong will remain an open market, investors think this is a very long-term issue," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Diplomatic battles between the two big powers have intensified on several other fronts, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, military operations in the South China Sea, and trade.

The onshore yuan ticked up 0.05% to 7.0040 per dollar The Canadian dollar bounced back from a two-week low, changing hands at C$1.3604 per U.S. dollar, despite the prospect of travel restrictions between Canada and the United States being extended.

The Canadian central bank is expected to leave rates on hold at a policy announcement on Wednesday, with investors likely to focus on the bank's outlook for the economy and potential guidance on its bond-buying program.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law. Candi...

Indian-American Democrat Sara Gideon wins primary in Maine

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has won the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat from the state of Maine and will face incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. Gideon, 48, is currently the Spe...

India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe: PM

Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhis economic as well as cultural linkages with EuropeAfter 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tu...

Ambica Steels Limited Deploys State-of-the-art Fully Automatic Ultrasonic Testing Line

NEW DELHI, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ultrasonic testing is one of the most necessary and important testing facility required for any semi-finished or finished product manufacturer. Through ultrasonic testing, one can evaluate various pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020