Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota recall over 1.41 lakh units to replace faulty fuel pumps

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34, 885 units of WagonR and Baleno to in order to replace faulty fuel pumps. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sources Baleno from MSI and sells it as Glanza, also said it is recalling around 6,500 units of the premium hatchback to fix the same problem.

In a statement, MSI said it is voluntarily recalling WagonR (1-litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019. "The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. The faulty part will be replaced, free of cost," the auto major added. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by the company authorized dealers in due course of time, MSI said.

In a similar statement, TKM said: Keeping in line with our customer-first philosophy as well as bearing the safety of our customers in mind, the company is proactively and voluntarily recalling all variants of Glanza manufactured between April 2, 2019, and October 6, 2019. The company, through its authorized dealerships, will recall around 6,500 vehicles of Glanza for a possible issue with the fuel pump motor, it added.

"In the interest of its customers, the company has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for replacement of the concerned part, free of charge to customers," TKM noted. Owners of the subject vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by company dealers for inspection and replacement of the part, it added.

In March 2018, Toyota and Suzuki had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market. As part of the arrangement, TKM sources Baleno from MSI and sells it as Glanza after making certain changes in the design.