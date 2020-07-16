Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top WH official says US firms losing trust in China; India emerging as big competitor

So, it (India) may be a very attractive investment place and he is a great ally of the US," Kudlow said. In a major concession to industry, the Centre last year slashed the corporate income tax rate for new companies in the manufacturing sector to 15 per cent.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:23 IST
Top WH official says US firms losing trust in China; India emerging as big competitor
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

US tech giants like Google and Facebook announcing big investments in India shows that people are losing trust in China and India is emerging as a big competitor, a top economic advisor to President Donald Trump said on Thursday. Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Advisor, talking to reporters here, said that with the slashing of corporate taxes, India could be a very attractive investment place.

"I think it (investment of US companies in India) is interesting. Just a moment on India. I have been to a couple of bilateral meetings with the (Indian) leaders. What (does) that tell you. People are losing trust in China and India becomes a big competitor," Kudlow said. The top economic advisor to Trump was responding to a question on a series of investments being announced by major American companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Walmart running into billions of dollars in various Indian companies.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next five to seven years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the country. The investment follows commitments made by other US tech majors Facebook and Amazon, earlier this year.

The US and China are at loggerheads over several issues, including the coronavirus and China's implementation of a controversial security law for Hong Kong. The Trump administration blames China for not warning the world of the coronavirus pandemic earlier and hiding the extent of its outbreak. Beijing has rejected the allegations.

The US has also lambasted China for suppressing the freedom of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has a special trading relationship with America, by implementing the national security law which allows Beijing to tighten its grip over the former British colony. "If I'm not mistaken, India has slashed its corporate tax rate. I know that was my recommendation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when I met him 18 months ago. So, it (India) may be a very attractive investment place and he is a great ally of the US," Kudlow said.

In a major concession to industry, the Centre last year slashed the corporate income tax rate for new companies in the manufacturing sector to 15 per cent. For existing companies, the rate has been brought down to 22 per cent. However, Kudlow cautioned against India continuing to be a "very protectionist" country. "We are not opposed to international commerce. Those are great American companies. Good luck with India. India is a great country. President Trump is very friendly (with India). He was with Prime Minister Modi. It's also very, unfortunately, very protectionist country. So I'll just wish them (US companies) luck. But a lot of population," Kudlow said in response to a question.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

Johnny Depps security chief has alleged that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the couples tempestuous marriage, giving testimony to support Depps libel suit against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting his former spouse...

DSGMC passes resolution against referendum called for by Sikh separatist group

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeDSGMC on Thursday distanced itself from a referendum called for by a secessionist group and termed it as highly objectionable. The Committee in a meeting attended by its president Manjinder Singh ...

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests COVID-19 positive, Chidambaram demands his release

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao, who was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19 today, officials said. He will be shifted to St George Hospital which has a COVID treatment facility, JJ Hospi...

1,690 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 1,690 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths due to the disease.The State Health Department said that the total number of cases in the state now stands at 36,117. Of these 21,415 have recovered and 1,023 persons h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020