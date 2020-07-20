Infosys signs long-term pact with German specialty major Lanxess
IT software major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term partnership with German specialty chemicals company Lanxess to enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.ANI | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:47 IST
IT software major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term partnership with German specialty chemicals company Lanxess to enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace. Lanxess manufactures chemical intermediates, additives and specialty chemicals. Its workforce will be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from India and Europe.
Infosys did not give the value of the contract but said it will transform Lanxess with a future-ready end-user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. "In today's world, digital workplace as a service is becoming increasingly relevant for all our clients'transformation journeys and we are glad to be partnering with Lanxess to enable its transition to a modern digital workplace," said Jasmeet Singh, Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing.
"This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions," he said in a statement. (ANI)
ALSO READ
German union in show of strength as Commerzbank's top duo exits
German bond yields nudge up as markets pin hopes on economic recovery
Aye Finance raises Rs 125 cr from Germany-based investor
German union in show of strength as Commerzbank's top duo exits
German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard's Dubai unit