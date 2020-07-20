Left Menu
Infosys signs long-term pact with German specialty major Lanxess

IT software major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term partnership with German specialty chemicals company Lanxess to enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.

20-07-2020
Lanxess workforce will be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence powered service desk. Image Credit: ANI

IT software major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term partnership with German specialty chemicals company Lanxess to enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace. Lanxess manufactures chemical intermediates, additives and specialty chemicals. Its workforce will be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from India and Europe.

Infosys did not give the value of the contract but said it will transform Lanxess with a future-ready end-user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. "In today's world, digital workplace as a service is becoming increasingly relevant for all our clients'transformation journeys and we are glad to be partnering with Lanxess to enable its transition to a modern digital workplace," said Jasmeet Singh, Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing.

"This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions," he said in a statement. (ANI)

