Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intellicus and Modus Announce Technology Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Analytics to Banks

NEW DELHI and BANGALORE, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicus Technologies, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions and Modus Information Systems, a pioneer in IT services to banks, have come together to launch a powerful core banking analytics solution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:14 IST
Intellicus and Modus Announce Technology Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Analytics to Banks

NEW DELHI and BANGALORE, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicus Technologies, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions and Modus Information Systems, a pioneer in IT services to banks, have come together to launch a powerful core banking analytics solution. The solution branded as ModusBI, is built on Intellicus business intelligence platform. A ready fit for banks, the solution plugs into the core banking system to deliver interactive dashboards with relevant KRAs, self-serve reports, statutory reports and enables banks to take informed decisions. "ModusBI comes with preloaded dashboards, KRAs, and reports that are extremely relevant to banks. We have designed the solution in such a way that different user profiles in a bank can get access to insights as per their roles. Report templates have been created in sync with the hierarchy followed in the banks," said, Chandar Raman, Director, Business Development at Modus. "With Modus' deep expertise in implementing mission critical core banking solutions in India and globally, ModusBI will deliver great business value to banks by leveraging their core banking investments," he added.

"Intellicus is partnering with Modus to deliver an unparalleled BI solution for the BFSI sector. Bankers will be able to analyze their data from multiple systems, at any size with high speed and precision. Compliance reports will be fully automated, freeing up precious time of the staff. Premium BI features like self-service, trending and predictions, what-if analytics will be democratized to a wider range of users who need them round the clock," said Rajesh Murthy, Vice President, at Intellicus. ModusBI is in final stages of discussions and implementation plans with some of the leading banks in multiple countries. About Modus Modus Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Modus) is a software development and services company based out of Bangalore, India. Modus. Modus is a Value Partner for a leading Core Banking Solution offering end-to-end Implementation, customization, support, maintenance and testing services. Modus has a team of software delivery experts, banking domain experts, professional testers and web designers. Modus is engaged with multiple marquee banking clients as their technology partner for core banking services and niche solutions, globally.

About Intellicus Intellicus is one of the world's leading Business Intelligence and Analytics platforms. More than 60% of Fortune companies are using Intellicus to build powerful reports and dashboards with ease. Our interactive web and mobile platforms give users the power to access, view, and interact with corporate data anywhere. With over 17,000 installations worldwide, we are assisting organizations to make better informed decisions. www.intellicus.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216040/Intellicus_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216041/Modus_Blue_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam resul...

Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields Ltd

Western Coalfields Limited WCL has increased the production of coal to 57.6 million tonnes in fiscal year 2019-20 and provided it cheaply to government and private thermal power stations in Central, West and South India. The move has helped...

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have fewer brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020