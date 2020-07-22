Left Menu
Development News Edition

UL Launches BIS Recognised Testing Services for Solar PV Inverter Manufacturers in India

“UL’s solar inverter testing facility will help players in India’s growing solar market to demonstrate compliance to Indian and global standards for safety, quality and performance,” said Dr. Chakradhar Byreddy, Director for Renewables in Asia Pacific for UL. “At UL, we strongly endorse ‘In India, for India’ strategy and are delighted to become a BIS recognized laboratory.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:47 IST
UL Launches BIS Recognised Testing Services for Solar PV Inverter Manufacturers in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India UL, a leading global safety science company, has announced the launch of testing services for solar photovoltaic (PV) inverter manufacturers in India. UL has expanded its facility in Bengaluru to help manufacturers comply with requirements of the standards mandated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Manufacturers of solar PV inverters or converters are required to have their products tested from a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognised laboratory as per MNRE’s quality control order, Solar Photovoltaics Systems, Devices and Component Goods Order 2017. Manufacturers who complete the tests as per Indian Standards (IS) are eligible to apply for approval and issuance of registration number from BIS.

The new testing services are now available for residential, commercial and industrial application projects at UL’s Bengaluru facility. The laboratory is accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and is recognised by the BIS under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) to conduct testing of solar PV inverters based on testing of representative models from a series or family. The solar PV inverter manufacturers can benefit from affordable third-party BIS recognised local laboratory for inverter safety and quality. The issuance of the test report and subsequent approval from BIS will help ensure that the solar PV inverter model complies with IS 16221 Part 1 and Part 2 and IS 16169 standards. The UL laboratory can test inverters with a rating of up to 50 kilowatts (kW) with two independent test setups­­­­­­ – one for low power ratings of up to 10 kW and the other for ratings of up to 50 kW, which reduces the turnaround time for manufacturers.

UL can test for NABL Accredited CAB Combined ILAC MRA Mark Test reports for International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62109-1 and -2, IEC 62116, IEC 61727 and IEC 61683/IS 61683 standards. Compliance with Indian and international standards will help Indian manufacturers compete locally and globally and thus gain market access in several potential markets including European and Asian countries. “UL’s solar inverter testing facility will help players in India’s growing solar market to demonstrate compliance to Indian and global standards for safety, quality and performance,” said Dr. Chakradhar Byreddy, Director for Renewables in Asia Pacific for UL.

“At UL, we strongly endorse ‘In India, for India’ strategy and are delighted to become a BIS recognized laboratory. With this recognition, UL will help PV inverter manufacturers meet the required compliance regulations to seamlessly access India and global markets, enabling them to ultimately achieve ongoing marketplace success,” said Mr. Suresh Sugavanam, UL’s Vice President and Managing Director in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. About UL UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our non-profit activities, visit UL.org.

Follow us on: • LinkedIn • Facebook • YouTube PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. has contract with Pfizer for 100 mln coronavirus vaccine doses -Azar

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday the federal government has signed a contract with Pfizer Inc. for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, once it is approved.We just signed a contract with global pharm...

United Airlines expands mask mandate to airports, tightens exemptions

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two.Chicago-based United previously ...

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5, said Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at t...

It's actually become the norm: Hilary Duff dishes on quarantining with her children

American actor Hilary Duff recently opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones during the coronavirus quarantine. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is a mother to two eight-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex Mik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020