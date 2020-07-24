Left Menu
Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and Chancellor, Mahindra University, in a press release said, high quality education has transformative powers for individuals and nations, alike. Mahindra University will strive to deliver a more balanced education, combining the latest technology with Liberal Arts, to create next generation leaders that have a holistic world view.

24-07-2020
The Mahindra Group, a multi-billion conglomerate on Friday here virtually launched Mahindra University (MU), which will focus on offering world-class, futuristic education in the country. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, and Chancellor, Mahindra University, in a press release said, high-quality education has transformative powers for individuals and nations, alike.

Mahindra University will strive to deliver a more balanced education, combining the latest technology with Liberal Arts, to create next-generation leaders that have a holistic world view. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said, "Technology, as we experience today, has the ability to simplify any prevailing business or societal complexity. The idea of integrating technology and humanities with mainstream higher education curriculum is setting up not only young people but the entire nation for success." "Mahindra University, supported by the prestigious Mahindra Group will surely address the growing demand for future-ready talent," he added.

It will operate as an autonomous university, with its contemporary, new-age curricula being curated to fully leverage emerging technologies like Data Science, Blockchain and DataAnalytics, the release said adding the varsity will uniquely enable the holistic development of its students, combining the Emotional Intelligence (Right Brain) and Artificial Intelligence (Left Brain) paradigms. Mahindra University is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra.

The sprawling 130-acre, multi-disciplinary campus in Hyderabad will offer undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses. MU includes the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014.

