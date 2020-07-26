Left Menu
2nd case in Vietnam shuts bars, parks in Da Nang

It's reported that for the last month, they did not travel out of the city, where there's been no case of COVID-19 since April. Several hundred people who had been in contact with the men have initially tested negative for the virus.

PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 26-07-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:43 IST
Vietnam on Sunday reimposed restrictions in one of its most popular beach destinations after a second person tested positive for COVID-19, the first locally transmitted cases in the country in over three months. Da Nang authorities in central Vietnam banned gatherings of more than 30 people in public places as well as all sport, cultural and religious events in the city of 1.1 million. Theme parks, beauty salons, bars and clubs were also ordered shut.

People were advised to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash hands regularly. On Sunday, a 61-year-old man was confirmed to be infected, a day after a 57-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus. Both are in critical condition and require life support.

A team of doctors who successfully cured a British pilot from COVID-19 flew to Da Nang to direct the treatment of the two patients. Health workers, however, have not been able to establish a connection between the two men, nor trace the source of infection. It's reported that for the last month, they did not travel out of the city, where there's been no case of COVID-19 since April.

Several hundred people who had been in contact with the men have initially tested negative for the virus. The city has also started testing for the coronavirus on a larger scale. Vietnam has not allowed international commercial fights to resume, but has been operating repatriation fights for stranded Vietnamese overseas and international experts. All arrivals must go through quarantine at designated facilities.

The new infections bring Vietnam's cases to 418 with no deaths..

