Adani Enterprises ties up with Tamil Nadu govt for hyperscale data centre

"The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for exploring possibilities of setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in the state of Tamil Nadu," Adani Enterprises said in a filing to the BSE. The filing was in response to the clarification sought by the BSE on a news report that Tamil Nadu has inked 16 pacts for Rs 5,137 crore investment.

Updated: 27-07-2020 22:31 IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a non-binding pact with the Tamil Nadu government for exploring possibilities to set up a hyperscale data centre in the state. "The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for exploring possibilities of setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in the state of Tamil Nadu," Adani Enterprises said in a filing to the BSE.

The filing was in response to the clarification sought by the BSE on a news report that Tamil Nadu has inked 16 pacts for Rs 5,137 crore investment. The company further said it "will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached in such matters after evaluation".

