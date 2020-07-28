Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$30million grant to COVID-19 hit people in West Bank

In the West Bank, loss of income has resulted mainly from job losses, exacerbating the stubbornly high unemployment rates that existed even before the crisis.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:19 IST
World Bank approves US$30million grant to COVID-19 hit people in West Bank
"The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented challenge with very severe socio-economic consequences in an already struggling Palestinian economy," said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for West Bank and Gaza. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The World Bank today approved a US$30 million grant for cash support and short-term employment opportunities to vulnerable populations in the West Bank affected by COVID-19. The West Bank Emergency Social Protection COVID-19 Response Project will target both the new poor who lost their incomes as a result of the pandemic and families that have lived in poverty already prior to the COVID-19 outbreak but are now struggling even more.

"The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented challenge with very severe socio-economic consequences in an already struggling Palestinian economy," said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for West Bank and Gaza. "Social protection becomes a priority for the World Bank in the context of increased poverty and job losses. The new project aims to reduce the impact of the shock on workers and households through income protection and provides alternative employment for those out of work."

In the West Bank, loss of income has resulted mainly from job losses, exacerbating the stubbornly high unemployment rates that existed even before the crisis. Informal workers, who account for about 60% of the workforce, are being particularly impacted by the lockdown measures. These informal workers are disproportionally concentrated in poor and near-poor households and have no access to formal social protection schemes. The new project is designed to step up efforts to protect many new poor households from being pushed into poverty as well as the already poor families who are pushed further below the poverty line.

The new project will build on efforts of past and ongoing projects, making use of their proven platforms to accurately target the poor and vulnerable households. US$20 million for emergency cash transfer will benefit a total of 89,400 poor households affected by the COVID-19 crisis based on the well-targeted and scalable program of the ongoing Cash Transfer Project, including 68,000 newly registered households. In addition, the new project will finance the funding gap for 21,400 households already registered to ensure that beneficiaries will be able to cover their basic needs and won't fall further into poverty. This has become urgent as the Palestinian Authority has been unable to contribute its payment share of the Cash Transfer Project for the second quarter of 2020 due to the current fiscal crisis.

The US$8 million allocated for the cash for work program will build on a delivery platform already developed in Gaza that involves providing short-term employment opportunities through NGOs in sectors with a high return in social services. The proposed cash for work intervention in the West Bank will use similar methods and will employ more than 3,000 beneficiaries, of which at least 50% will be women.

"The combination of emergency financial relief and temporary jobs in social services in the West Bank will not only help ensure a dignified life but will also continue to allow for investment in human capital despite the challenging conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Friederike Uta Rother, World Bank Senior Social Protection Specialist and Project Task Team Leader.

Capacity building is another key activity supported by the project, which will help the West Bank build resilience to mitigate the impact of future shocks, including those related to climate change.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Young Indian activist named by UN chief to new advisory group on climate change

A climate activist from India has been named by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to his new advisory group comprising young leaders who will provide perspectives and solutions to tackle the worsening climate crisis, as the global body ...

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an all you can fly pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At leas...

Georgia's governor, Atlanta's mayor to square off in court on mask wearing

A Georgia judge is scheduled on Tuesday to hear arguments in an emergency motion brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the city of Atlanta from enforcing a mandate that people wear masks in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus.But...

Partially decomposed body fished out from canal in Gr Noida

Partially decomposed body of a man was fished out from a canal in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. It was spotted by locals in a canal near Chachli village, under Jewar police station area, on Monday evening, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020