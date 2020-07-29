Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St pauses on waning consumer confidence, weak earnings, small stimulus, virus worries

The Dow and Nasdaq were in decline on Tuesday while the S&P eked out a small gain as investors eyed weakening consumer confidence and disappointing business updates as well as a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow, industrial conglomerate 3M Co dropped 4.5% after reporting a second-quarter plunge in demand across its businesses and McDonald's Corp fell 2.2% after a surprisingly big drop in global same-store sales.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:18 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St pauses on waning consumer confidence, weak earnings, small stimulus, virus worries

The Dow and Nasdaq were in decline on Tuesday while the S&P eked out a small gain as investors eyed weakening consumer confidence and disappointing business updates as well as a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans.

Weighing down the Dow, industrial conglomerate 3M Co dropped 4.5% after reporting a second-quarter plunge in demand across its businesses and McDonald's Corp fell 2.2% after a surprisingly big drop in global same-store sales. Data released in the morning showed U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July as coronavirus infections flared up across the country.

"It's a little bit of a lot of things," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. He called the consumer survey "unsettling" evidence that "individuals are increasingly concerned about the recent surge in coronavirus impacting their finances and their mobility."

Luschini also worried about prospects for a U.S. pandemic aid package. The $1 trillion aid proposal announced on Monday by Senate Republicans, four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits, met opposition by members of both parties. "There has be tremendous compromise from both parties to get to some agreement," he said, noting a congressional recess scheduled for August adds deadline pressure.

"It's particularly critical at this time since the market is really feeding off the largess that's been expended by fiscal and monetary authorities," he said. At 2:18 p.m. ET (1818 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.13 points, or 0.21%, to 26,528.64, the S&P 500 gained 1.11 points, or 0.03%, to 3,240.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.80 points, or 0.35%, to 10,499.46.

Materials and Energy were the biggest percentage decliners of the S&P's 11 major sectors. Defensive real estate and utilities sectors were the biggest gainers. The U.S. Federal Reserve was expected to reiterate its accommodative stance when it wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, the Fed said it would extend several lending facilities through year end, a sign the pandemic's economic impact has been longer than expected.

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far this quarter, about 80% surpassed significantly lowered forecasts for quarterly profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data, An average of 71% companies beat profit estimates over the past four quarters. A focus this week will be results from Wall Street's trillion-dollar market value companies - Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc - as well as Facebook Inc.

Pfizer Inc was up 4% after it raised its full-year forecast on strong demand for cancer drugs and blood thinners. Late on Monday, the drugmaker announced a pivotal global study to evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 17 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the teams to beat in the west

The Hollywood star power fueling the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers makes them the favorites to win the Western Conference and hoist the Larry OBrien trophy when the novel coronavirus-hit NBA season crowns its champion in Orlando, analysts...

NBA-League adapts to COVID-19 era as season resumes

The National Basketball Association NBA resumes this week, more than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the abrupt suspension of the season. Games will be taking place without fans inside a quarantined-safe site at Orlando, Flor...

Baseball-More Marlins games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Th...

Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts’ opinions

Will there be Toy Story 5 in reality Toy Story 4 grossed for a worldwide total of USD 1.073 billion. The grossed USD 434 million in the US and Canada, and USD 639.4 million in other territories. All these massive successes in various parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020