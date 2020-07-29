Left Menu
Bow Valley College, Canada announces healthcare academic pathway with Chitkara University, India

Bow Valley College in Calgary, Alberta, is a publicly funded College that has announced a pathway program with Chitkara University, India, in the faculty of healthcare for students.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:31 IST
Bow Valley College, Canada. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) India July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bow Valley College in Calgary, Alberta, is a publicly funded College that has announced a pathway program with Chitkara University, India, in the faculty of healthcare for students. Chitkara students who have graduated from any stream of healthcare programs can now transfer to the Health & Human Services Management (HHSM) one-year post-diploma certificate at Bow Valley College through Chitkara University.

Eligible candidates will be offered a letter of acceptance from Bow Valley College in Canada. The students will apply for their study permit and go through four weeks of orientation programming at Chitkara University, before coming to Canada. Nursing and healthcare programs are much sought after and completing them offers promising careers in Canada. Amid uncertain circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this pathway ensures that students can continue to achieve their international study goals during this time.

The first cohort under the HHSM post-diploma certificate arrangement is expected to start in January 2021, based on the easing of travel and other restrictions in Canada. An innovative healthcare program, HHSM combines elements of business study and managing the Canadian Health system to prepare students for management positions in the Canadian healthcare sector.

Students who will graduate from Bow Valley College will be eligible to apply for a post-graduate work permit in Canada or even pursue other diploma programs from Bow Valley College or a degree with a public university pathway partner. "This partnership is a significant step in providing our international learners with a seamless pathway leading to a unified system of lifelong learning. We offer global education with learning outcomes aligned to industry-validated competencies and skills in healthcare. International students are an important part of Bow Valley College's student body, and this announcement reflects their importance to Canada and our local community. We continue to shape the future of education and make all learning count through leading practices and partnerships," said Dr Misheck Mwaba, Bow Valley College's Vice President, Academic about this innovative pathway.

"The pathway program is being launched at a very appropriate time. Given the current situation, students will be able to continue their education while keeping their dreams of international education intact. We have a formidable and robust faculty of Healthcare at Chitkara University that spans across programs of Nursing, Optometry, Pharma programs, allied healthcare etc. Canada is a favourable and rewarding choice for healthcare careers, and our partnership with Bow Valley College in Canada will help our students realize their dreams of studying and working in Canada while serving humanity," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University's Pro-chancellor. This initiative opens the door for Indian students to equip themselves with the skill sets and education that is required to work in a stringent and highly regulated healthcare sector in Canada.

There is a gap in the demand and supply of foreign-educated healthcare workers in Canada and education from a public college like Bow Valley can significantly help address the need for Canadian educated healthcare professionals to fill different positions in the healthcare sector, be it in the province of Alberta or anywhere in Canada. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

