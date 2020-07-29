Left Menu
Development News Edition

Any revision in GST compensation framework would be betrayal of federal trust: Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said any change in the GST compensation payout framework would be a "brazen betrayal of federal trust".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:18 IST
Any revision in GST compensation framework would be betrayal of federal trust: Isaac
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said any change in the GST compensation payout framework would be a "brazen betrayal of federal trust". "According to news reports the hearing before Standing Committee on Finance, Centre has taken the stand that GST Compensation can't be paid and present arrangements be revised by Council. Such a brazen betrayal of federal trust! Convene the Council meeting immediately as promised," Isaac tweeted.

While there have been some reports on the issue, there has been no official confirmation that the Centre is looking to tweak the GST compensation framework. The GST Council was slated to meet in July to discuss the compensation requirement of states, but the meeting has not been held so far.

The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation to states. However, the amount of cess collected during 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore. To release the compensation for 2019-20, the balance of cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19 was utilised.

The compensation payout amount was Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18. Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, states are guaranteed to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017.

The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.

On Tuesday, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, in response to a tweet by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had tweeted: "4 months of dues are still pending. April, May, June, and now July 2020. 4 months of pending dues is equivalent to 2 months of salary bill of all Punjab employees." In her tweet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said the Centre has cleared the entire pending GST compensation amount for Punjab by releasing Rs 12,187 crore for FY 2019-20, and urged the Amarinder Singh government to streamline the state's fiscal situation and ensure shagun/pension scheme to all poor along with timely payments to employees.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine says it is sticking to commitments after IMF declines to say if programme on track

Ukraines Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Reuters on Wednesday the government was fulfilling its commitments under a 5 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. Marchenkos comments, given via his press office, came after...

Hong Kong not allowing flights from India; discussions on with Kuwait on bilateral air bubble: Govt

Hong Kong is not allowing flights from India and the Centre is in discussions with the Kuwait government to establish a bilateral air bubble, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday. Earlier this month, India had formed bilateral air...

Tripura extends total lockdown till Aug 4; restrictions on Eid festivities

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that a total lockdown will continue in the state till 5 am on August 4 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. A three-day total lockdown came into effect in the north e...

Trump says US looking into banning TikTok

Washington DC USA, July 29 SputnikANI President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. We are looking at TikTok, Trump said when asked ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020