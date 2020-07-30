Left Menu
Development News Edition

Current account and forex reserve supporting Indian rupee: Ind-Ra

Swelling of India's foreign exchange reserves in combination with benign oil prices and tepid imports have led to a current account surplus and helped the Indian rupee to remain broadly stable since mid-March, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:31 IST
Current account and forex reserve supporting Indian rupee: Ind-Ra
Foreign exchange reserves have increased to $517.64 billion this month.. Image Credit: ANI

Swelling of India's foreign exchange reserves in combination with benign oil prices and tepid imports have led to a current account surplus and helped the Indian rupee to remain broadly stable since mid-March, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Thursday. This has been despite a deterioration in some other macro parameters like retail inflation, fiscal deficits and negative GDP growth. Ind-Ra estimates the average value of rupee to be 75.98 per US dollar in FY21 as compared to 70.88 in the previous year.

A rise in global uncertainty or geopolitical tensions often leads to the capital seeking a flight to safety, thereby foreign portfolio investments leaving the shores of emerging markets. COVID-19 also triggered this behaviour and India witnessed a foreign portfolio investment outflow of 16.05 billion dollars in March and 1.97 billion dollars in April and May.

However, said Ind-Ra, unlike the episode of taper tantrum of 2013, the impact of foreign investors pulling their money out of India did not lead to any macroeconomic instability. Interestingly, foreign exchange reserves increased to 517.64 billion dollars (foreign currency assets: 477.81 billion dollars) on July 17 from 476.88 billion dollars in March-end.

The surplus in services trade averaged 76.49 billion dollars during FY16 to FY20. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue growth expectations of leading Indian software companies are flat to a low single-digit for FY21. Ind-Ra expects trade in services to decline 14 per cent year-on-year in FY21 73 billion dollars.

Transfers or remittances is another big component of invisibles and averaged 65.24 billion dollars during FY16 to FY20. Ind-Ra expects net transfers to decline 25 per cent year-on-year in FY21 to 57.2 billion dollars. According to the World Bank, remittance flows in 2020 are projected to decline across all regions in the world.

India witnessed a surplus on current account in Q4 FY20 after a gap of 51 quarters. The last time India had witnessed a current account surplus was in Q4 FY07. Ind-Ra expects a current account surplus even in Q1 FY21 as trade deficit declined to 9.12 billion dollars and surplus in services trade during April and May was 13.98 billion dollars.

However, Ind-Ra estimates the current account to be in a deficit of 0.1 per cent of GDP in FY21 which will be the lowest current account deficit in the last 16 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain

Tropical Storm Isaias was battering Puerto Rico early Thursday with high winds and heavy rains, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Isaias was located about 100 miles 160 kilometers west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and abo...

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 150,000

The US has recorded over 150,000 Covid-19 deaths, another grim milestone that comes amidst warning from a top Indian-American physician that the country has failed to arrest the spread of the deadly pandemic. Americas coronavirus death ...

Enforcement Directorate writes to Bihar police seeking copy of FIR filed in death case of Sushant Singh Rajput; may file PMLA case: Officials.

Enforcement Directorate writes to Bihar police seeking copy of FIR filed in death case of Sushant Singh Rajput may file PMLA case Officials....

Indian Red Cross Society to buy 1.80 lakh face masks from KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has received a purchase order from the Indian Red Cross Society to supply 1.80 lakh face masks. According to KVIC, the masks for Indian Red Cross Society IRCS will be made of 100 per cent double-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020