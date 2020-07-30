Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRF board approves setting up of Rs 315 cr chloromethane plant

I remain cautiously optimistic of a healthy performance going forward." According to the filing, the board approved the setting up of an additional facility to produce 1,00,000 tonnes per annum of chloromethane at Dahej at a projected cost of Rs 315 crore. The company said its existing capacity of chloromethane, which is at 95,000 tonnes per annum, is fully utilised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:00 IST
SRF board approves setting up of Rs 315 cr chloromethane plant

Chemicals firm SRF Ltd on Thursday said its board has given approval for setting up of an additional chloromethane facility at Dahej in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 315 crore. In a regulatory filing, the company also said its consolidated net profit declined 6.41 per cent to Rs 177.09 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 as compared with Rs 189.22 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its net income declined to Rs 1,555.25 crore from Rs 1,778.47 crore during the said period, it said. "While the disruption in operations due to the COVID-19-related nationwide lockdown weighed on the overall performance, the company demonstrated agility in the expeditious resumption of manufacturing," the filing said.

It added that the company kept all safety measures into consideration and resumed supply chain and distribution operations to support the customer requirements. SRF Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, "Every business had to deal with unique challenges but found ways of delivering results. The packaging films business was quick to adapt to the environment and performed well. I remain cautiously optimistic of a healthy performance going forward." According to the filing, the board approved the setting up of an additional facility to produce 1,00,000 tonnes per annum of chloromethane at Dahej at a projected cost of Rs 315 crore.

The company said its existing capacity of chloromethane, which is at 95,000 tonnes per annum, is fully utilised. The proposal is to add an extra 1,00,000 tonnes per annum capacity by January 2022. The Rs 315-crore investment required for the project will be raised through a mix of debt and internal accruals for the project, it said.

The rationale behind the project is the strategic need to expand the industrial chemicals portfolio, it added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests 3 from Dantewada in BJP MLA murder case

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested three accused in the 2019 murder case of Bhima Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh. The three accused have been identified as Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Kumari Linge Tati. All ...

2 grim reports are expected on virus' damage to US economy

The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market. The pandemic is believed to have ...

Japan braces for coronavirus spike amid domestic travel campaign

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infections after new daily cases exceeded 1,000 for a second straight day, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry. The country had 1,266 ...

Assam floods: Death toll reaches 107, over 56 lakh people affected

A total of 107 people have died and 56,71,031 people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods here, a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA stated on Thursday. So far, a total of 30 districts have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020