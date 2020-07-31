Left Menu
Magical Mangroves: A nationwide campaign for mangrove awareness launched by Godrej & Boyce and WWF India

- The campaign will span across 8 states, reaching out to citizen groups in the country MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., in collaboration with WWF India (World Wide Fund for Nature, India) launched 'Magical Mangroves', a nationwide campaign which highlights the significance of mangroves conservation in present times and urges citizens to join the conservation movement. The campaign will span across 8 states including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal, to promote awareness on the importance of the mangroves ecosystems and invite citizens to become volunteers to help in promoting the same. The volunteers will be engaged for a period of six months and will be part of webinars, film screenings, online quizzes, digital story-telling sessions among other activities.

Click here to listen to Dr Pheroza Godrej's message on Mangrove conservation and the Magical Mangroves campaign Over the last few decades, Godrej & Boyce's Wetland Management Services team has been actively managing and conserving one of the largest mangroves in Mumbai at Vikhroli. Taking their efforts a notch higher, Godrej has officially joined hands with WWF India to further strengthen the conservation efforts and promote awareness at a much larger scale across the country. WWF India has been working towards conserving wetlands across the country in the high altitudes, floodplains, urban centres and Ramsar sites for over two decades now. Talking about this initiative, Dr. Pheroza Godrej said, "Godrej & Boyce has successfully partnered with WWF on multiple occasions. This endeavour will combine our strengths further and effectively aid us in educating the community to make them understand how small steps taken by them, as individuals, in conserving the mangroves, will eventually contribute to environmental change on a much larger scale in the future." Mr. Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India, added, "Mangroves act as natural barriers of climate change, serve as nurseries and breeding grounds for a multitude of aquatic species. Their effect on controlling soil erosion is vital to shaping the topography of our coasts. Recognizing the role of younger generations and concerned citizens as major stakeholders in nature conservation in India, this campaign aims at building knowledge about mangroves as essential yet fragile ecosystems and enables positive action for their preservation." The Wetland Management Services team at Godrej has been raising awareness about the mangroves ecosystem through several initiatives such as the launch of the one-of-a-kind Mangroves Mobile App available in 11 languages, a unique children's story book published last year and many more.

To know more about the campaign 'Magical Mangroves', visit www.mangroves.godrej.com To join the movement as a WWF India Volunteer, register on http://volunteers.wwfindia.org/project.php?pid=401 About WWF-India WWF India is committed to creating and demonstrating practical solutions that help conserve India's ecosystems and rich biodiversity. Marking 50 years of conservation journey in the country, WWF India works towards finding science-based and sustainable solutions to address challenges at the interface of development and conservation. Today, with over 70 offices across 20 states, WWF India's work spans across thematic areas including the conservation of key wildlife species and their habitats, management of rivers, wetlands and their ecosystems, climate change adaptation, driving sustainable solutions for business and agriculture, empowering local communities as stewards of conservation, combatting illegal wildlife trade and inspiring students and citizens to take positive action for the environment through outreach and awareness campaigns. WWF India is part of the WWF International Network, with presence in over 100 countries across the globe. About Godrej & Boyce: Godrej & Boyce, a Godrej Group Company, operates across 14 diverse businesses. Founded in 1897, the company started with the manufacture of high quality locks. It has since diversified into Consumer Goods, Office and Industrial Products & Services, Infrastructure & Real Estate. Headquartered in Mumbai, Godrej & Boyce specializes in and is a market leader in Appliances, Furniture & Interiors, Security Solutions, Locking Solutions, AV solutions, Vending, Material Handling, Industrial Logistics, Aerospace, Nuclear Power, Defense, Tooling solutions for Auto industry, Process Equipment, Power Infrastructure, Real Estate and Green Building Consulting. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide, every day.

