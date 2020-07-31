Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Hotel to start home delivery of food in Kolkata

Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Friday said it is starting home delivery of dishes from its restaurants of Taj and Vivanta in the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A Qmin mobile application will be launched very soon which will be followed by a gourmet Qmin Shop in subsequent months, the hotel said. "Kolkata has proudly been referred to as the Culinary Delight of the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:37 IST
Indian Hotel to start home delivery of food in Kolkata

Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Friday said it is starting home delivery of dishes from its restaurants of Taj and Vivanta in the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the first phase, guests can order from four iconic restaurants like the Chinoiserie, Sonargaon and Cal27 from Taj Bengal, Kolkata and Mynt from Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass, a statement said on Friday.

In Kolkata, guests can call the dedicated toll-free number 1800 266 7646 to place their orders. A Qmin mobile application will be launched very soon which will be followed by a gourmet Qmin Shop in subsequent months, the hotel said.

"Kolkata has proudly been referred to as the Culinary Delight of the country. We are delighted to launch Qmin, gourmet food delivery services that caters to the increasing customer demand for online culinary services. "IHCLs landmark hotels in Kolkata have pioneered various cuisines and culinary innovations for over three decades and it is our privilege to bring that experience from our signature restaurants to our guests in the comfort of their homes," Area director east Manish Gupta said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4 net loss at Rs 148.65 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 148.65 crore for the quarter ended on March 2020. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 74.67 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Lif...

India not close to situation for debt monetisation, says former RBI chief Subbarao

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao on Friday said India is not close to the situation where the central bank has to go for debt monetisation amid rising government spending and falling revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis. The case for...

Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to remain closed on weekends

The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will remain closed on weekends and night curfew will continue in the Union territory, as per guidelines issued by the administration on Friday. Odd-even system will be reintroduced in selected congested markets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020