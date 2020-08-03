Left Menu
Welspun Corp bags Rs 1,000 cr orders

The orders totalling 106 kilo metric tonnes (KMT) have been placed from customers in the US, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and India, among others, Welspun Corp Ltd said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:12 IST
Welspun Corp bags Rs 1,000 cr orders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Welspun Corp Ltd on Monday said it has bagged multiple pipe supply orders worth about Rs 1,000 crore. The orders totalling 106 kilo metric tonnes (KMT) have been placed from customers in the US, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and India, among others, Welspun Corp Ltd said in a BSE filing.

"We have received multiple orders across geographies including USA, KSA and India of approximately 106 KMT valuing close to Rs 1,000 crore," it said. With these orders, the company's order book stands at 759 KMT, valued at Rs 6,200 crore after considering execution up to June 2020, the filing said.

Welspun Corp MD and CEO Vipul Mathur said, "This (new orders) reflects overall improvement in business sentiments and exhibits our strong customer connection. This also demonstrates the trust that customers have on us for our superior technology and executional capabilities." Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, is a leading welded line pipe manufacturer..

