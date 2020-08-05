Lupin launches Favipiravir in India for COVID treatment at Rs 49 per tablet

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of Favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Favipiravir has received authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use.

Lupin's Covihalt dosage strength has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of administration. It is available as 200 mg tablets in the form of a strip of 10 tablets and priced at Rs 49 per tablet. "COVID-19 is a global pandemic and in India we are seeing a surge in the number of cases on a daily basis," said Rajeev Sibal, President of India region formulations at Lupin Ltd.

"In these tough times, it is our duty to support the nation in fighting this pandemic and ensuring affordable drugs are made available for impacted patients," he said adding that Covihalt is a vital step in this direction. A day earlier, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched Favipiravir (200 mg) at a price of Rs 35 per tablet.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres and more than 20,000 professionals working globally. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharma ingredients in over 100 markets in the United States, India, South Africa and across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East regions.(ANI)