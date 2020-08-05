Left Menu
OKEx Launches Peer-to-Peer Trading Platform With Multiple Payment Methods in India

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has announced that a peer-to-peer trading platform in India will be launched on Aug. 5, allowing Indian users to buy cryptocurrencies with Indian rupees (INR) with zero transaction fees.

05-08-2020
At the same time, a campaign with a 30,000 USDT prize pool will take place. By trading on the P2P platform, referring friends, posting on social media and answering the daily quiz, participants can gain points, which will be used as a voucher for the corresponding prize pool share. The OKEx P2P trading platform now offers Bitcoin and USDT pairs for INR, with more coins becoming available soon. In addition to the lowest price, the deepest market and the fastest KYC process provided by OKEx, users can also use India's most widely used payment methods - including UPI, IMPS, NEFT, etc.

The India Crypto Market Research Report, jointly published by OKEx and Coinpaprika, indicates that the huge demand for cross-border remittances and exchanging foreign currencies have demonstrated a great passion for cryptocurrency. In view of this - as well as the high degree of local regulation - OKEx is pleased to proceed with a new commitment in India. "We always pay attention to the changes in the global crypto market and have great confidence in the Indian market. With more and more cryptocurrencies and projects with a high quality appearing in India, we regard India as one of the most important incremental markets of the crypto and blockchain industry," said OKEx CEO Jay Hao. "We believe that blockchain technology will eliminate barriers to transactions, and we're committed to connecting Indian traders to the international crypto-trading marketplace by providing a one-stop service for Indian traders, including spot and many kinds of derivatives. What's more, OKEx will also further improve the ecological layout in India and enhance the trading experience of Indian users. For example, we are about to launch the OTC desk in India soon. Please stay tuned." About OKEx One of the world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplaces, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading - including futures, perpetual swaps and options - with major cryptocurrencies, offering investors notable flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

