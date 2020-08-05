Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber to hire 140 more engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams

Uber said on Wednesday it is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:19 IST
Uber to hire 140 more engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber said on Wednesday it is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, the marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology. These expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe, it said in a statement.

Uber recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies. He earlier worked for Amazon for 14 years, where he was responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development center.

He also led teams in charge of transportation, new seller registration, and identity verification, the statement said. "Were leveraging Indias outstanding product and engineering talent to fuel our next wave of products and services.

Were looking to hire engineers whore deeply technical and passionate about solving complex problems in the mobility and delivery space," he remarked..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti drives in S-Cross petrol with price starting at Rs 8.39 lakh

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it has launched the S-Cross model with a petrol engine, priced between Rs 8.39-12.39 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The model, which was earlier available in diesel engine onl...

Singapore reports 908 COVID-19 infections

Singapore on Wednesday reported 908 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure recorded since May, with the Ministry of Health MOH attributing the high number of infections to the ongoing clearance of dormitories housing foreign worker...

Madhuri Dixit wishes 'dear friend' Kajol on her birthday

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday extended an adorable birthday wish to her good friend Kajol on her special day. The duo has seen sharing a good bond, and Kajol had also appeared as a guest on a dance reality show, that was judged...

Indonesia's economy contracts for the first time since 1999 in the second quarter

Indonesias economy contracted for the first time in over two decades in the second quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, with the government promising faster spending in the coming months to boost growth. Southeast Asias largest econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020