Thomas Cook India reports Q1 net loss of Rs 108.62 cr

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 108.62 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said in a late night filing to the BSE on Tuesday.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 130.87 crore. It was at Rs 2,335.03 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. "Despite the stark backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted our core businesses significantly during this period, the teams across the Group demonstrated leadership and resilience," TCIL Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said.

"Our proactive and sustainable restructuring program, combined with reimagining of our businesses have helped us put the worst behind us. With clear signs of retail travel revival visible now, we have drawn up a focused product, marketing and sales plan to accelerate recovery," he added. Shares of Thomas Cook India on Wednesday were trading 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 30.55 per scrip on the BSE.