Posh Pets Launches Two New Stores in Mumbai at Versova and Pali Hill

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Mumbai’s leading premium pet store Posh Pets has launched two new stores in Versova and Pali Hill. Founded by Dhaval Bhatt, whose love for dogs developed at a very young age, the store offers supreme quality training and grooming facilities for the pets and counselling to their owners. What started as a passion when he was a kid later became a thought that he turned into a full-fledged business. With the launch of these new stores the brand will have three functional outlets in Mumbai, the first being located at one of Mumbai’s most posh localities- Bandra, since 2016. The Versova store will be similar to their earlier establishment and will offer all products and facilities under the brand. Be it food or toys, Posh pets offers everything a pet or a pet parent needs, including a day-boarding service for the pet when the parent is away. Posh Pets, Pali Hill hosts a range of pet inventories, each picked with a reason keeping pet’s health as the first priority and are sold with attention to detail for each animal. On the occasion of the store launch, Capt. Dhaval Bhatt, Founder, Posh Pets said, "Posh Pets is enjoying a recall value and is perceived as a one-stop destination for everything Pets. Although pet stores aren’t a new or a novel concept, there were areas that was untouched when it comes to offering luxury facilities for the pets. We saw a demand arising and these two stores are just a step towards catering to the entire city. We are happy to be at the forefront of redefining luxury for pets and we are excited to be paving this new path! We would also like to thank our patrons for their support and the overwhelming response we have been receiving so far, and we are confident it’s only going to grow!” Having targeted a major part of the city, Dhaval aims to expand their services to cater to the pets and pet-parents all across the country. They also plan on venturing into brand franchises at various locations to expedite their vision. Posh Pets is all set to launch its new webstore within the next few months, which will allow customers to order the products online and get it delivered at their doorsteps.

About Posh Pets Posh Pets, a premium pet store in Mumbai offers a wide range of food products, accessories and toys, beds, IATA approved traveling crates among several other pet grooming and playthings. With a well-educated and animal loving staff that guides and counsels the pet parents, they also offer high-quality services like training, grooming and day boarding facilities for dogs and cats. Posh Pets also operates a fully equipped veterinary hospital, Post Vets, with pathology lab, X-ray, dental clinic, day admissions and operation theatre. A step towards showing the pet lovers the right path and helping them choose what’s best for their pets.

Website- http://poshpets.in/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/poshpetsindia/ Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/poshpets_and_spa/