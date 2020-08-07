Netflix now available in Hindi
Netflix on Friday launched its user interface in Hindi, saying the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films as well as series.
Netflix on Friday launched its user interface in Hindi, saying the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films as well as series. The Hindi user interface is available across devices on mobile, TV and the web, it said in a statement.
"Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting," the streaming entertainment service said. Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi, it added.
Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across genres and generations, including hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem. The company recently announced a lineup of 17 stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12.
"We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said..
