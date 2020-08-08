Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC Group achieves 100 BU power generation mark

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has achieved 100 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation mark during the ongoing fiscal. NTPC Group has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:57 IST
NTPC Group achieves 100 BU power generation mark

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has achieved 100 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation mark during the ongoing fiscal. NTPC Group has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW.           "NTPC Group has achieved over 100 Billion Units (BUs) of cumulative generation in the current financial year, reinforcing the group's commitment towards excellence in operation across its plants," it said in a statement.

According to the Central Electricity Authority data, 2600 MW NTPC Korba plant in Chattisgarh has emerged as the top performing thermal power plant with 97.42 per cent plant load factor between April 2020 and July 2020, it said. With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 Coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

Valtteri Bottas pipped championship-leading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone with a flying final lap on Saturday.Super stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified his Racin...

Himachal gets central approval for projects worth Rs 7922.69 cr

Himachal Pradesh has received approval from the Union government for six multipurpose and flood control projects involving the expenditure of Rs 7,922.69 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. The approved projects include R...

Jal Shakti Ministry asks Andhra not to proceed with Ralyalaseema Lift Scheme, Apex Council meeting to be held after Aug 20

The Jal Shakti Ministry has asked Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead with Ralyalaseema Lift Scheme and other related works on the Krishna river including calling and awarding of tenders without submitting detailed project reports DP...

Algeria eases coronavirus restrictions, including travel curbs and curfew

Algeria said on Saturday it will further ease its coronavirus lockdown, including shortening an overnight curfew, lifting some travel curbs and allowing large mosques to reopen.The North African country has recorded 34,155 coronavirus infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020