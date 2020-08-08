SpiceJet operates flight to Canada

SpiceJet on Saturday said it has operated its maiden long haul flight to Canada, repatriating 352 Canadian nationals and permanent residents from the national capital. A wide-body A330 neo aircraft from Hi Fly was chartered for the flight to Toronto. The twin-aisle plane had a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

In a release, SpiceJet said it is also the first Indian budget airline to operate a non-stop long haul flight to North America. "The flight departed from New Delhi at 8.10 am IST and is scheduled to reach Toronto at 6:40 pm (local time)," the release said.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline has operated flights across the globe repatriating close to 85,000 people and transporting over 28,000 tons of medical and essential supplies. On August 1, SpiceJet repatriated 269 Indians who were stranded in Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The carrier has operated more than 515 charter and Vande Bharat flights to help repatriate close to 85,000 stranded Indian citizens from countries such as the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the Netherlands, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka, according to the release.