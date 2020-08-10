Power Grid net profit falls 18 pc to Rs 2,048 cr in Jun quarter
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday posted an over 18 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,048.42 crore for the June 2020 quarter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:56 IST
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday posted an over 18 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,048.42 crore for the June 2020 quarter. The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 2,502.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20, according to a BSE filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 9,816.72 crore in the April-June 2020 period, compared with Rs 9,361.72 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses rose to Rs 6,277.29 crore, from Rs 5,982.30 crore a year ago.
Power Grid transmits about 50 per cent of the total power generated in India on its transmission network..
