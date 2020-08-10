After PM Modi's praise for Andaman undersea optical fibre project, Prasad thanks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded those behind completing the undersea optical fibre project to provide high-speed internet to Andaman and Nicobar Islands under challenging circumstances. Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad responded saying it was indeed a difficult project and thanked Modi for the encouraging words.

Modi on Monday inaugurated the first undersea optical fibre project to provide high-speed internet to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The 2,312-kilometre-long submarine optical fibre cable from Chennai to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, laid at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore, will provide "better and cheaper connectivity", he said at the inauguration in the morning.

"When I visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2018, people complained about poor internet. A 2300 km long submarine cable inaugurated today changes that," the prime minister tweeted this evening. In quick time and challenging geographies, the cable is all set to transform lives, he noted. "Kudos to those who worked on this," he said.

Responding to the tweet, Prasad thanked Modi "for your encouragement". "It was indeed a difficult project given the geographies ... Your appreciation is a big encouragement for the entire team which executed this project," Prasad tweeted.