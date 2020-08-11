Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrial production declines 16.6 pc in Jun

Industrial production declined by 16.6 per cent in June, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation, as per the government data released on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:22 IST
Industrial production declines 16.6 pc in Jun

Industrial production declined by 16.6 per cent in June, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation, as per the government data released on Tuesday. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 17.1 per cent, while the output of mining and power fell 19.8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

In a press release, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation issued a disclaimer saying that "it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic". However, on a monthly basis, the Index of Industrial Production has shown improvement. The index, which was 53.6 in April, improved to 89.5 in May and 107.8 in June, the data revealed.

In view of the preventive measures and announcement of a nationwide lockdown by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of industrial sector establishments were not operating from March-end, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the period of lockdown. With the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is now resuming.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'great' bond with China's Xi changed after COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping has frayed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart in a long time.I used to have a ve...

Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indores Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday. Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart atta...

US skeptical of Russia's virus vaccine safety

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says its more important to have a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus than to be the first to produce a vaccine. Azar, on a visit to Taiwan, was asked by ABC on Tuesday what he...

Delhi govt has released at least 47 prisoners: Jain

New Delhi, Aug 11 PT The Sentence Review Board of Delhi goverment decided to release at least 47 prisoners, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Jain, who also heads the board, said that no Pakistani nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020