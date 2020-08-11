Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Gasoline, portfolio management fees boost U.S. producer prices in July

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand increased 0.6% last month, driven by a surge in portfolio management fees and rising costs for gasoline. July's core PCE price index data will be released at the end of this month. In July, wholesale food prices fell 0.5% as the cost of meat dropped 8.0%.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:58 IST
WRAPUP 1-Gasoline, portfolio management fees boost U.S. producer prices in July

U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand increased 0.6% last month, driven by a surge in portfolio management fees and rising costs for gasoline. That was the biggest gain since October 2018 and followed a 0.2% decline in June. In the 12 months through July, the PPI dropped 0.4% after falling 0.8% in the 12 months through June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.3% in July and decrease 0.7% on a year-on-year basis. The government reported last Friday that the economy created 1.763 million jobs in July after a record rise of 4.791 million in June. Only 9.3 million of 22 million jobs lost between February and April have been recouped. At least 31.3 million people are on unemployment benefits.

The economy, which entered recession in February, suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product dropping at its steepest pace in at least 73 years. U.S. stock index futures were trading mixed. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. Prices of U.S. Treasuries were down.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices increased 0.3% last month after a similar rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the core PPI edged up 0.1%. The core PPI ticked down 0.1% on a year-on-year basis in June. The Federal Reserve tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target. The core PCE price index increased 0.9% on a year-on-year basis in June. July's core PCE price index data will be released at the end of this month.

In July, wholesale food prices fell 0.5% as the cost of meat dropped 8.0%. Food prices decreased 5.2% in June. Wholesale gasoline prices increased 10.1% after advancing 26.3% in June. Goods prices shot up 0.8%. That followed a 0.2% rise in June. Excluding food and energy, goods prices climbed 0.3% in July after inching up 0.1% in the prior month.

The cost of services rebounded 0.5%, the largest rise since April 2019, after dropping 0.3% in June. Services were boosted by a 7.8% surge in portfolio fees. That followed a 2.2% advance in June. There were also in increases in wholesale prices for machinery, automobiles and parts, long-distance motor carrying and legal services. But prices for airline tickets fell 7.0%. The cost of motel and hotel accommodation also declined.

The cost of healthcare services increased 0.4%. Those healthcare and portfolio management costs feed into the core PCE price index.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor connectivity to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargoes can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting alarm among experts over lack of full trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...

Shekhawat launches IVR-based training course on ODF Plus programme

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy, an IVR-based training course with modules on Open Defecation Free ODF Plus programme, a statement said on Tuesday. The ODF Plus is an extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020