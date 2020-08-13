Left Menu
China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the world's top two economies earlier this year. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,319.28.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the world's top two economies earlier this year.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,319.28. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.31%, the real estate index down 0.42% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.15%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.47% to 10,263.88, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.12% at 25,213.62. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.77% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.61%​. ** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference.

** China reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 12, down from 25 on the previous day, the country's health authority said. ** Shares of CanSino Biologics, the Tianjin-based company that's researching a potential COVID-19 vaccine, surged as much as 127% to 477 yuan ($68.72)in Shanghai debut. ** Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher after steady virus figures and a surprising jump in U.S. inflation boosted sentiment. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.00%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.942 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383.

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

