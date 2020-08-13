China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting
China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the world's top two economies earlier this year. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,319.28.Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:06 IST
China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the world's top two economies earlier this year.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,319.28. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.31%, the real estate index down 0.42% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.15%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.47% to 10,263.88, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.12% at 25,213.62. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.77% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.61%. ** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference.
** China reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 12, down from 25 on the previous day, the country's health authority said. ** Shares of CanSino Biologics, the Tianjin-based company that's researching a potential COVID-19 vaccine, surged as much as 127% to 477 yuan ($68.72)in Shanghai debut. ** Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher after steady virus figures and a surprising jump in U.S. inflation boosted sentiment. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.00%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.942 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383.
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian stocks under pressure, gold rallies on U.S. stimulus impasse
Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong could postpone Sept. 6 election for city legislature- public broadcaster RTHK
Hong Kong protest leader fired from university teaching job