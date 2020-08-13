Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel agents' body urges Bengal govt to withdraw ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities

An association of travel agents has urged the West Bengal government to reconsider its decision to suspend passenger flights to the eastern metropolis from six cities with high prevalence of COVID-19 cases till August 31.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:16 IST
Travel agents' body urges Bengal govt to withdraw ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An association of travel agents has urged the West Bengal government to reconsider its decision to suspend passenger flights to the eastern metropolis from six cities with high prevalence of COVID-19 cases till August 31. The embargo on the arrival of flights to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was first imposed for a period of 14 days from July 6. It was initially extended till July 31, and then subsequently to August 15.

The restriction was further extended till August 31. In a letter to state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the eastern chapter of the Travel Agents' Federation of India said that residents of West Bengal, stranded in six cities, and the business travellers will be benefited if the direct flight services resume.

"We seek your approval to restart the operations as per our state's SOP (standard operating procedure)," Travel Agents' Federation of India, East, Chairman Anil Punjabi said in the letter. The association also proposed the introduction of Rapid Antigen Test for all passengers at the airport.

"This is not the time for travelling abroad. Flights carrying stranded persons, students and businessmen from other parts of the country can function now," Punjabi told PTI. Soliciting the state government's support for restructuring the travel and tourism industry, the association said, "We need to keep on updating our policies as we have done with containment zones and resumption of international charter flight operations." Domestic flights to various tourist places can gradually be introduced when the present situation improves, he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New Zealand tracking community casesNew Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infection...

Linen Club from Aditya Birla Group unveils new brand identity and logo

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Linen Club, the premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, announced the launch of its new brand identity and logo. The new brand identity and logo represents Linen Clubs passion, auth...

War's end meant years of pain for Japanese girl in China

The last day of the Pacific War was also supposed to be Fumie Satos last. After hearing Emperor Hirohitos August 15, 1945, radio broadcast declaring Japan would soon be enduring the unendurable in defeat, her father, an Imperial Army office...

Eunuchs attack woman, create ruckus in north-east Delhi

A group of eunuchs allegedly created ruckus in north-east Delhis Brahmapuri area and attacked a woman who has been admitted to a hospital after suffering injuries in the incident. The police stated that there was a quarrel between two famil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020