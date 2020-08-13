Godrej Industries Q1 net profit at Rs 106 cr

Godrej Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 178 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,980.06 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 2,845.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Godrej Industries total expenses were at Rs 2,048.27 crore.

Meanwhile, the Godrej Industries said its results are "not comparable with those of the previous periods/year" in view of acquisitions and changes in the company's/group's shareholdings during the period in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. GIL's revenue from the chemicals segment was at Rs 245.62 crore in the June quarter this year. It was at Rs 399.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from animal feeds segment was at Rs 748 crore, while it stood at Rs 885.02 crore in Q1/FY2019-20. Veg oils segment revenue in the April-June quarter was at Rs 260.73 crore. It was Rs 247.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from estate and property development was at Rs 207.08 crore. It was 728.72 crore in the corresponding period. While dairy business revenue was at Rs 236.56 crore. It was Rs 320.58 crore in April-June quarter of FY 2019-20.

Crop protection revenue was at Rs 320.84 crore. It was Rs 286.82 crore in the corresponding period last year. Shares of Godrej Industries closed at Rs 380.75 on BSE, down 1.77 per cent from its previous close.