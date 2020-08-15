Vanesa Care signs Yami Gautam as brand ambassador for health and hygiene products

FMCG firm Vanesa Care on Saturday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for its 'Hand in Hand' health and hygiene product range

Besides, the company is in the process of strengthening its presence across the country and has plans to expand the 'Hand in Hand' portfolio in the coming months, it said in a statement. The company is now all set to launch brand campaigns featuring Yami Gautam and believes that the association will help Vanesa to increase brand awareness, gain consumers' trust and boost sales in the segment, which is flooded with products from several companies after COVID-19

"Yami is in sync with the current global scenario and is strongly advocating for maintaining health and hygiene. The image and appeal of Yami Gautam will also help us to institute a sense of faith in our customer's heart for Hand in Hand products," Vanesa Care Director Saurabh Gupta said. The expanded portfolio of Hand in Hand comprises germ kill spray, hand sanitizer and face and handcare germ protection wipes.