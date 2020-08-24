Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar falls, Kiwi left behind as riskier currencies gain

The dollar fell in early London trading on Monday, riskier currencies gained and European markets opened higher, with some analysts attributing the pick up in sentiment to U.S. regulators approving a treatment for COVID-19 patients. More than 800,000 people around the world have died from the coronavirus, with the death toll in the United States alone surpassing 170,000.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:39 IST
FOREX-Dollar falls, Kiwi left behind as riskier currencies gain

The dollar fell in early London trading on Monday, riskier currencies gained and European markets opened higher, with some analysts attributing the pick up in sentiment to U.S. regulators approving a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

More than 800,000 people around the world have died from the coronavirus, with the death toll in the United States alone surpassing 170,000. On Sunday the country granted "emergency use authorization" for treatment using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from the disease. Asian shares strengthened overnight and European indexes opened higher. Riskier currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the British pound also rose versus the dollar.

The dollar was little changed overnight but fell as markets opened in Europe, down around 0.1% at 93.105 by 0704 GMT. However, Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, warned clients to beware a false "risk-on" mood and questioned whether the authorisation represented a real treatment breakthrough or was timed to boost President Donald Trump on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

The Australian dollar was up 0.3% versus the greenback at 0.71785, little affected by the country's treasury saying that effective unemployment will climb above 13%. The euro was up around 0.1% versus the dollar, at $1.18075 . Last week, the dollar outperformed the euro for the first time since mid-June, as U.S. business activity improved while European business surveys showed the economic recovery faltering.

In France, the health minister on Saturday ruled out a total lockdown but said localised measures could be taken. The country posted a new record high in daily post-lockdown infections on Sunday. Italy also said it was not considering a new lockdown despite a rising number of infections.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG said that the new growth in COVID-19 infections "threatens to undermine the current elevated level of bullish euro sentiment and positioning." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation.

The Kiwi dollar did not strengthen along with other risk currencies, but was down 0.1% against the dollar, at 0.6532 . "The inevitable economic backlash is likely fuelling speculation that the RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) will step in with more cuts soon, something which has been a key driver of NZD recent underperformance," ING strategists wrote to clients.

They noted the market is also grappling with geopolitical concerns, with the protests in Belarus posing the risk of direct intervention by Russia. Elsewhere, China's foreign ministry said it would file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its ban on Bytedance, the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...

Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 81,479

Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunda, taking the states count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the States Information and Public Relations Department. At present, there are 26,602 active cases and 54,405 patients have reco...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Europes pan-regional S...

Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

Denmarks government says that the head of the countrys foreign intelligence service has been relieved of duty for the time being along with two other senior employees. Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020