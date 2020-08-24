Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The aid that Siemens Gamesa provided across many African nations benefitted more than 100.000 individuals in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, and Jordan through donations of food, sanitary product donations and warm clothing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:38 IST
Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19
The aid that Siemens Gamesa provided across many African nations benefitted more than 100.000 individuals in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, and Jordan through donations of food, sanitary product donations and warm clothing. Image Credit: (Wikimedia)

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis; A sum of €350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19; The initiatives included mainly food and sanitary product donations benefitting more than 100 000 individuals in Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and Jordan.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) (SiemensGamesa.com) has launched a series of social impact projects to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 around the world, including a series of initiatives to help African nations impacted by the crisis.

The company's global campaign covered donations of €1 million worth of healthcare supplies and other relief to hospitals and communities with an allocated sum of €350,000 dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19. These donations are in addition to the company's pledge to match staff donations up to €1 million for the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) 'COVID 19 Emergency Appeal' campaign.

African governments and health authorities are striving to slow down the spread of COVID-19 that is sending shock waves through their health systems, economies, and societies. Many of Africa's healthcare and social systems are not prepared to handle the crisis, and extreme poverty affects 34% of the continent's population, which could lead to even worse effects. Difficulties will increase for those working in the informal sector, which makes up 80% of Africa's employed population.

The aid that Siemens Gamesa provided across many African nations benefitted more than 100.000 individuals in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, and Jordan through donations of food, sanitary product donations and warm clothing.

The specific donation campaigns included:

In Egypt, Siemens Gamesa is taking long-term actions such as providing medical equipment to Ras Ghareb Hospital that will not only benefit COVID-19 patients but also provide the hospital with a set of permanent resources after the pandemic.

Through the company's SGRE Impact social commitment initiative which focused this year on alleviating the effects of COVID-19, food bags and sanitary products have been distributed alongside tree planting campaigns benefiting vulnerable rural households in Morocco, South Africa and Jordan. Another project targeted Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp and aimed to provide equal access to medical care and sanitary products, training courses on health and nutrition as well as water and community toilets for the 45 500 refugees.

In Tangier, where the first blade factory in Africa and the Middle East is located, the company has provided €100,000 worth of temporary shelter benefitting local authorities in the region. The team has also organized a food and sanitary donation for 1000 families lasting a month and a blood donation campaign where 35% of the workforce participated in.

"We feel it is our responsibility to contribute where we can and help mitigate the effects of this crisis as much as possible. The team at Siemens Gamesa is very proud to work at a company that places value on community," said Sonia Adnane, Head of Communications and Public Affairs Africa. "We hope these acts of social commitment will lay the foundation for a greater spirit of community to support long-term sustainable development across the continent."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Medicare forays into OTC segment

Drug firm&#160;Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has forayed into over-the-counter OTC segment with the launch of ready-to-drink green tea films. The green tea film was launched after doing rigorous research and development of the green tea...

Cricket South Africa calls Kallis jewel in their crown

With all-rounder Jacques Kallis becoming the latest inductee into the ICC Crickets Hall of Fame, Cricket South Africa CSA said that the former Proteas cricketer is a jewel in their crown. Kallis was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame along ...

Work afoot to create a new, inclusive economy for South Africans: President

While COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on South Africa, work is afoot to create a new, inclusive economy that will create employment and foster sustainable growth for all South Africans, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.As we work with our ...

5 drug peddlers held in Noida, Gr Noida; five kg cannabis seized

Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday after around 5 kg cannabis was allegedly found in their possession, police said. One person was held from Sector 45 in Noida by the Sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020