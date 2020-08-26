Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas EcoTech Ltd to exploit opportunities in pharma, API and chemical industry; to invest Rs 75 crore

BSE and NSE Listed Vikas EcoTech Ltd, an integrated-specialty product solutions company producing a wide variety of superior quality, eco-friendly rubber-plastic compounds and additives has informed exchanges that its board has approved the report on opportunities available for the company in pharmaceuticals, API and chemical industry, prepared by the Expert Committee constituted by the Board of Directors of the company for business expansion to evaluate the identified business proposal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:42 IST
Vikas EcoTech Ltd to exploit opportunities in pharma, API and chemical industry; to invest Rs 75 crore
Vikas Garg, MD. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE Listed Vikas EcoTech Ltd, an integrated-specialty product solutions company producing a wide variety of superior quality, eco-friendly rubber-plastic compounds and additives has informed exchanges that its board has approved the report on opportunities available for the company in pharmaceuticals, API and chemical industry, prepared by the Expert Committee constituted by the Board of Directors of the company for business expansion to evaluate the identified business proposal. Also, the company has decided to invest up to Rs 75 crores in the next two years, in new ventures or strategic partnerships for steering growth by both organic and inorganic means.

Vikas EcoTech had also recently announced that despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the company's exports of its flagship product, the eco-friendly 'Organotin PVC Stabilisers' to the United States of America (world's largest Organotin market) have continued unabated. The company has tied-up with one of the largest specialty chemical/Organotin stabilizer distributor in the USA, having a well-established countrywide distribution network.

The US company has continued placing its orders as per their earlier agreement with the company for 2020 and is eyeing a long-term association. Organotin stabilizer is a US FDA approved product and is the most sought after a substitute for the health hazardous lead-based PYC Stabilizers.

Organotins are recommended by most international legislation for potable water pipes and fittings and have received extensive global certifications and approvals for food contact applications. USA is the world's largest consumer of Organotin stabilizers - having banned lead and other harmful chemical-based PVC stabilizers in the mid-1980s. During FY 2019-20 the company export to the USA was almost 1,000 MTs or Rs 500 million in value terms.

In India too, the demand for Organotin Stabilisers has seen a significant increase after NGT (National Green Tribunal) order which banned the use of Lead-based stabilizers in PVC pipes and has ordered their systematic phase-out. They have recently got an order from HIL Limited (a CK Birla Group Co), resuming business post-COVID-19 lockdown. The company expects domestic sales to jump significantly post the lockdown as most of the inventory at ground level has been drawn down and the supply pipeline is pushing hard to replenish it.

Vikas EcoTech is the only manufacturer of Organotins in India with in-house R&D facilities and is one amongst the single-digit number of manufacturers worldwide who has the technology and expertise for its manufacturing right from tin metal stage to the final product. Vikas EcoTech is an emerging player in the global arena of high-end specialty chemical players. The company's incremental innovation engine improvises on both technology and processes to help them produce a product-solution mix that offers a higher value offering to the company's customers across industries.

As an integrated, multi-specialty product solutions company, VEL produces a wide variety of superior quality, eco-friendly rubber-plastic compounds, and additives. The company's rubber-plastic compounds and additives are process critical and value enabling ingredients used to manufacture a varied cross-section of high-performance, environment-neutral and safety-critical products.

From agriculture to automotives, cables to electricals, hygiene to healthcare, polymers to packaging, textiles to footwear, VEL's products serve a diverse range of global industry needs. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders cleared of financial wrongdoing

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ have been cleared of any financial impropriety following an independent audit, the government department in charge of the event said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission CWC on Wednesday. River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district o...

610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur 136, Bikaner 127, and Jaipur 126 -- reported more than 100 posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020