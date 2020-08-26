Left Menu
Development News Edition

DTIC and Wesgro to host virtual wine mission to South Korea

Thursday’s virtual wine mission, which will get underway on Zoom, will showcase 10 wineries from the Western Cape region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:21 IST
DTIC and Wesgro to host virtual wine mission to South Korea
Deputy Minister of the dtic, Nomalungelo Gina, said the COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted the healthcare sector negatively but the economy in its entirety. Image Credit: Flickr/ by khawkins04

In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) - in collaboration with Wesgro - will host a virtual wine mission to South Korea.

Wesgro is the Western Cape's destination marketing, investment and trade promotion agency.

Thursday's virtual wine mission, which will get underway on Zoom, will showcase 10 wineries from the Western Cape region.

Deputy Minister of the dtic, Nomalungelo Gina, said the COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted the healthcare sector negatively but the economy in its entirety.

"A sector that has been particularly impacted by COVID-19 has been the wine industry, owing to the ban placed on alcohol sales by government and the accompanying travel protocols. Wesgro identified this to be a critical sector requiring support and had embarked on the concept of a virtual mission that would enable the promotion of small to large size wineries to new markets," said the Deputy Minister on Wednesday.

She said exports from South Africa have been hindered, owing to travel restrictions, necessitating trade practitioners to develop new platforms for business engagements.

The wineries will present their respective wines to an audience of 20 South Korean wine importers and distributors, who will have an opportunity to taste the wines from these wineries, which were shipped to South Korea ahead of the mission.

Wines of South Africa (WOSA), a marketing organisation for South African wine exports, the South African Embassy and Wesgro, are confident that the wineries selected represent a good mix of established and up-and-coming brands, which have the capability to service the South Korean market.

"South Korea is an important partner for South Africa in the Asian region. Our objective is to strengthen and deepen economic linkages through strong business and governmental cooperation between the two countries," said Gina.

Total trade between the two countries has been growing steadily, and amounted to R34 billion in 2019, with the trade balance in South Africa's favour.

"South Africa's exports have also demonstrated an upward trajectory over the years, from R13.8 billion in 2015 to R21.6 billion in 2019. However, we need to focus our efforts on diversifying the trade basket towards ensuring more value-added goods are exported going forward," said Gina.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court sends JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 4-days police custody in UAPA case

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti terror law -- Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, to police custody for four days in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in Februa...

Fire at Noida toy factory brought under control

A fire that broke out at a toy factory in Noidas Sector-63 on Wednesday is now under control.Speaking to media, Naresh Singh, Fire Station Officer said, Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 20 fire tenders are at the spot. The ...

Pressure mounts on Russia to investigate Navalny's poisoning

The Kremlin said Wednesday it doesnt want the illness of Russias opposition leader, who is in a coma in a German hospital after a suspected poisoning, to affect relations with the West as international pressure mounted on Moscow to investig...

Ukraine temporarily bars most foreigners amid pandemic after Israel pilgrimage plea

Ukraine on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Speaking at a televised cabinet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020