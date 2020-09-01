Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T completes divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric

Larsen & Toubro has closed the strategic divestment of its electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:09 IST
L&T completes divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric
The significant and complex divestment deal was announced in May 2018. Image Credit: ANI

Larsen & Toubro has closed the strategic divestment of its electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation. The significant and complex divestment deal announced in May 2018 has been completed after receiving the requisite regulatory approvals and fulfillment of necessary conditions.

About 5,000 employees of L&T's electrical and automation business will become part of Schneider Electric. Its manufacturing facilities in Navi Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Mysuru in India and related subsidiaries in UAE, Kuwait, Malaysia and Indonesia are also being transferred to Schneider Electric. In view of the pending local approvals, the subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, L&T Electrical and Automation Saudi Arabia Company Ltd will be transferred to Schneider after the requisite regulatory approvals are in place.

The divestment is in line with L&T's stated goal of unlocking value for future growth. L&T said it continuously evaluates its business portfolio and takes capital allocation decisions from a long-term perspective. "The closure of divestment of the electrical and automation business is a key milestone in our stated long-term strategy. The challenge was to carve out a business of this scale with minimum disruption to the sprawling customer base and do it all amid the constraints of a pandemic," said Group Chairman A M Naik.

"We truly believe that this deal with Schneider Electric is a win-win for our employees, business partners, and shareholders," he said. CEO and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said the all-cash deal will help the company create a much stronger balance sheet, thereby creating long-term value opportunities for stakeholders by focusing on key aspects of business.

"The deal was a complex M&A transaction involving slump sale of the domestic business and share purchase transfer. This is in sync with our strategy to look at L&T in broadly three areas -- EPC construction and projects, manufacturing, and defence and services," he said. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Legal Advisors, Ernst & Young LLP and Arpwood Capital acted as advisors to L&T on this transaction. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sylvester Stallone to release director's cut of 'Rocky IV' to mark film's 35th anniversary

Fans of actor Sylvester Stallone have a reason to rejoice as the Rocky superstar is all set to bring a directors cut of Rocky IV to the screens. The 74-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram through a post featuring a painted pic...

ANALYSIS-Betting on Asia's debt, Europe's hunt for yield heads east

Low yields at home are sending some previously shy European investors into Asias credit markets, money managers say, lured by the promise of higher returns and a hope that rebounding economies can hold defaults at bay. Unlike in Europe or t...

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020