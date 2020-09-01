Religare Health Insurance rebrands itself as Care Health Insurance

Religare Health Insurance on Tuesday said it has re-branded itself as Care Health Insurance. The rebranding is aimed at further building on opportunities to deliver the best possible 'Care' to its consumers, the company said in a release.

Rebranding itself as Care Health Insurance, the company said that despite the name change, all service and product offerings remain the same, backed by the founding management team. Besides, the company has changed its logo with a tagline 'Health ki Guarantee'.

Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises Limited said, "we have always believed 'Care' lies at the centre of everything we do as a health insurance specialist". "This comprises ensuring customers' easy access to quality healthcare, broadening the spectrum of overall 'Care' beyond hospitalisation to include preventive health check-ups, wellness, doctor consultations, diagnostics and home care," Saluja said.

The company is a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises. To date, Care Health Insurance has settled more than 23 lakh claims while providing customers with a network of 11,000-plus cashless healthcare providers across urban and rural India, as per the release.

All aspects vis-à-vis customer policies such as the policy number, health card, cashless network, customer care details as well as claims and renewal processes, are unchanged, Anuj Gulati, Founding Managing Director & CEO of Care Health Insurance said..