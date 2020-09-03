Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks largely flat Sino-U.S. tensions counter recovery hopes

** Consumer and healthcare firms climbed following the upbeat data. ** Heavyweight banking shares extended declines, with the CSI300 banks index down 0.4%, and were set for a fourth session of losses after banks reported sharp profit falls in the first half.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:00 IST
China stocks largely flat Sino-U.S. tensions counter recovery hopes

China stocks slipped on Thursday, as worries about Sino-U.S. tensions outweighed optimism stemming from upbeat services sector data.

** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,842.91 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,402.69. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext eased 0.2%, while the STAR50 index shed 0.8%.

** The United States said on Wednesday it would now require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds. ** The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fourth straight month in August, an industry survey showed, with companies hiring more people for the first time since January.

** The services sector, which accounts for about 60% of the economy and half of urban jobs, had been slower to return to growth initially than large manufacturers, but the recovery has gathered pace in recent months as coronavirus curbs eased. ** Consumer and healthcare firms climbed following the upbeat data.

** Heavyweight banking shares extended declines, with the CSI300 banks index down 0.4%, and were set for a fourth session of losses after banks reported sharp profit falls in the first half. ** The benchmark Shanghai index has been consolidating around the 3,400-level, and a rally in heavyweights including securities and insurance firms is key for the index breaching the upside resistance, Yuekai Securities said in a report.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%, to 25,031.77, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1%, to 9,989.98. ** Hong Kong will re-open gyms and massage parlours and extend night-time dining hours from Friday, easing tough coronavirus curbs as new daily infections in the Asian financial hub drop into the single digits.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nana strengthens into hurricane as it barrels toward Belize

Hurricane Nana barrelled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the Central American nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials. Long lines st...

Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to semifinals

James Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of this Western Conference first-round playoff series in Adven...

Improved Law and Order Under New Commissionerate System brings Hope to the City

A city flourishes when the law and order situation is under control, the same holds for Noida which is improving with every passing day. Over the years, Noida has emerged as the destination for corporate, and along with it for many other s...

Rockies break out in seventh, down Giants

Sam Hilliard homered in a five-run seventh inning, Garrett Hampson also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in Denver on Wednesday. Trevor Story had three hits and Hilliard, Hampson, Kevin Pillar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020