Left Menu
Development News Edition

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office said it is the first major foreign investment in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a Union Territory (UT). The first ever cannabis medicine project will be set up with the collaboration of Canada at Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, he said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:15 IST
First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh
The first-ever cannabis medicine project will be set up with the collaboration of Canada at Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, he said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

The first-ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office said it is the first major foreign investment in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a Union Territory (UT).

The first-ever cannabis medicine project will be set up with the collaboration of Canada at Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, he said in a statement. The minister said special permission had to be obtained to produce the pain-relief medicine for patients suffering from cancer, diabetes, etc., using cannabis, which is otherwise restricted for use because of narcotic drug abuse.

The medicine prepared from this plant can be utilised even for export to other countries, he said. Singh also reviewed the progress of the construction of north India's first biotech industrial park in Kathua near Jammu.

A few other projects are also being set up through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Union Ministry of Science and Technology in the UT, he said. The review meeting was attended through video conferencing, by Director-General CSIR Shekhar Mande, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Rajiv Bhatnagar and Director of IIIM, Jammu, D Srinivasa Reddy.

The meeting was also followed by a virtual visit to the site and inspection of the ongoing work on the biotech park. While reviewing the project, Singh appreciated the fact that the work on the biotech park was being carried out despite constraints of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister was informed that the deadline for completion of the project had got delayed due to COVID related difficulties and the new deadline would possibly be around February 2021. Singh called for conducting awareness programmes to sensitise people about the new avenues of livelihood, start-up ventures, entrepreneurship and research which will become available when the biotech park becomes functional.

Spread over an area of around 10.5 acres, the benefits of the biotech industrial park will also be available to the neighbouring states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Referring to the first-ever seed processing plant which is almost ready in Kathua, the minister said the biotech park and seed processing plant will be able to supplement each other's resources and this would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income.

The projects will promote economic development and also quality export projects, he said. Singh was also given an update about the lemongrass cultivation project launched by CSIR on his personal intervention.

The minister was informed that presently lemongrass cultivation has been undertaken in districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar, the statement added.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed a four-year, 160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Texans...

Noida Metro: Rs 500 fine for commuters without face mask, Rs 100 for spitting

Commuters found travelling without face masks in the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail network will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and those caught spitting will have to cough up Rs 100. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known ...

Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actors death case, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said. Dipesh Sawant was arrested by...

DG, BSF rewards his men for detecting tunnel along IB in J&K's Samba

BSF Director General DG Rakesh Asthana visited forward areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Saturday and rewarded his men for detecting a 170-foot-long tunnel aimed at facilitating infiltration of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020