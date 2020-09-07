Left Menu
Development News Edition

Launch of Centurion's lawyers-on-demand service in Mozambique announced

On the back of massive LNG projects under-development that represent billions of dollars, the Mozambican economy is set to be one of the world’s most dynamic in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:55 IST
Launch of Centurion's lawyers-on-demand service in Mozambique announced
As a tailored legal service offering, CenturionPlus is adapted to respond to a growing need for flexible and bespoke legal services in Mozambique. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Centurion Law Group (CenturionLG.com) is delighted to announce the launch and opening of its lawyers-on-demand service CenturionPlus (CenturionLGPlus.com) in Mozambique. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Mozambique remains in the top 15 of the fastest-growing economies this year and is expected to grow by almost 5% next year. On the back of massive LNG projects under-development that represent billions of dollars, the Mozambican economy is set to be one of the world's most dynamic in the coming years.

CenturionPlus will especially focus on supporting new joint-ventures and partnerships in Mozambique to build domestic capacity, assisting foreign investors to work in a country, helping state entities to build an enabling environment, supporting local content development for national companies, and empower local Mozambican lawyers. The upcoming gas revolution in Mozambique will notably create tremendous growth opportunities for the local services industry, opening up the door to new regional and international partnerships that can create jobs and nurture the development of a strong local industry in Southern Africa.

As a tailored legal service offering, CenturionPlus is adapted to respond to a growing need for flexible and bespoke legal services in Mozambique. As the country develops, the need to build legal capacity domestically while bringing in world-class regional and international expertise in key areas such as oil & gas or energy infrastructure is growing. By leveraging on its network of carefully vetted African and international lawyers and consultants, CenturionPlus can both inject know-how and expertise into the local industry while offering best-in-class legal solutions to the country's rapidly developing economy.

"Our clients have made so much progress in Mozambique thanks to our work. They value our great insights into the country's legal framework. Mozambique will be Africa's next growth success story on the back on upcoming LNG projects and increasing domestic monetization and valorization of natural gas. Such activity will have positive effects across all sectors of the economy, offering a unique opportunity for CenturionPlus to make a difference for its growing base of clients in the country, but also for the legal industry of Mozambique," stated, Zion Adeoye, Managing Director of Centurion Law Group.

"CenturionPlus is now ready to take the lead on any projects in Mozambique. Our dedicated pool of commercial and corporate lawyers both in and outside of Mozambique offer the best blend of local anchorage and on-the-ground presence with the best global practices in the legal industry. We truly look forward to bringing new legal solutions that benefit both investors coming into Mozambique, and the country's local economy as a whole," added Keseena Chengadu, Director of CenturionPlus.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss should re-do 2014 China trade pact over Uighur treatment - NGO

Switzerland should renegotiate its six-year-old free trade agreement with China to bolster human rights protections for its Uighur Muslim minority, the Society for Threatened Peoples activist group said on Monday. The demand to the Swiss go...

Putin critic Navalny has come out of coma - Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlins Charite hospital said on Monday.The hospital, which has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany after falling ...

PFC to seek shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit

State-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC will seek shareholders nod to hike borrowing limit to Rs 6 lakh crore in the annual general meeting later this month. Currently, the borrowing limit is Rs 4 lakh crore.According to an AGM notice by ...

Seven of S.African retailer Clicks' stores damaged in protests over "racist" ad

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Groups shops on Monday and forced others to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement posted on its website.The advert by TRESemm, a Unilever Plc b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020