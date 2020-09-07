New standards in survey affected Haryana's ease of doing business ranking, says Deputy CM

As Haryana slid to 16th in the “ease of doing business” rankings of states and UTs, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that adding new standards in the survey considerably affected its ranking. Haryana was ranked third in the previous edition of ranking by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Andhra Pradesh retained the top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) for 2019 based on the implementation of the business reform action plan, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were placed at the second and third place, respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019. “The ranking of ease of doing business, recently announced by the central government body, is actually for the financial year 2018-19. The status of the states shown in this ranking is not from the current year or the last financial year," Chautala, a JJP leader, who also heads the industries department, said here. He said that the Haryana government is implementing new Enterprises and Employment Promotion Policy in the state from October 1, which will cover all the key aspects and help improve the rankings once again. He said that not only Haryana, but many other states which were ahead earlier have fallen from their earlier spots in the 2018-19 ranking of “ease of doing business”. "The rankings of some geographically small states and union territories have increased but the rankings of most states acknowledged for their industrial growth have gone down. "A survey has been conducted on the basis of new standards in 2019 to prepare the ranking of states under Ease of Doing Business. More than 25 new standards were added to this survey, while a few standards were removed. These significant changes have affected the rankings,” Chautala said, as per a statement issued by JJP. The latest rankings released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DIPP) are not about the last financial year or the tenure of the present BJP-JJP coalition government, he further said. He also said that in this survey based on the new standards, “there has been an unprecedented rise in the rankings of some states, like Uttar Pradesh whose ranking scaled up from 12 to two. Delhi has also stepped up from 23rd rank to 12th rank, while Lakshadweep has fallen down from 15th rank to 34th rank and Andaman and Nicobar has gone down from 22nd rank to 31st rank.” “On the basis of the new standards, Odisha has moved down from 14th to 29th position, while Haryana has also slipped from 3rd to 16th position in the rankings. The state of Bihar was ranked 18th, but as per the new survey rankings it has now dropped down to 26th position. “Kerala was earlier ranked 21st, which has now slipped to 28th, while Karnataka has also fallen from 8th to 17th position while Gujarat has slipped from 5th to 10th position,” he said. Chautala said that “barring Uttar Pradesh, the rankings have not been favourable for any large and industrially developed state". The rankings of smaller states and union territories like Daman Diu, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Meghalaya have shown considerable improvement, he said. Chautala said that the government is studying the changed standards adopted for the survey.

He stressed that state government is committed to providing all facilities to the industrialists. Meanwhile, he said due to Haryana's close proximity to the national capital Delhi, vacant lands on both sides of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway has a lot of potential for a new industry to be built. Besides this, the state government is preparing a proposal to lease Panchayati vacant lands for setting up new industries.

In addition, clusters of small industries have been prepared at various places in the state, he said. “More than 60 foreign companies have expressed willingness to invest in Haryana. In this backdrop, there is bound to be improvement in Haryana's ranking in the current financial year and in future,” he said..