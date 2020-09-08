Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waste composting plans for Pacific Lakes Village receive $10,873 grant

The annual $50,000 contestable community fund supports waste minimisation initiatives in Tauranga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-09-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 08:35 IST
Waste composting plans for Pacific Lakes Village receive $10,873 grant
Pacific Lakes Village, currently under development, is one of the newest additions to the Generus Living Group of retirement villages and the first with a sustainable approach to design. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Plans to set up worm farms and green waste composting have seen Pacific Lakes Village in Mount Maunganui receive a $10,873 grant from the Tauranga City Council Resource Wise Community Fund.

The annual $50,000 contestable community fund supports waste minimisation initiatives in Tauranga.

Pacific Lakes Village, currently under development, is one of the newest additions to the Generus Living Group of retirement villages and the first with a sustainable approach to design.

Central to the village is the creation of its own ecosystem via a series of waterways, fed from rainwater and natural aquifers that will support the regeneration of plant and birdlife. The village community centre, The Lake House, is designed to operate off the grid with its own solar and rainwater recycling systems.

The goal of the waste minimisation project at the village is to design and introduce good waste practices that can be used across the retirement village sector.

"The first step is developing the necessary infrastructure to support behavioural change," says Generus Living Group director Graham Wilkinson.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tauranga City Council to support its Waste Management and Minimisation Plan. Sustainable awareness is rapidly increasing, but there is still a lot we must do, both as individuals and as businesses. Through this project, we want to empower our senior communities by providing meaningful support and tools."

The project will include the establishment of worm farms for residential kitchen waste and large-scale green waste composting trials on-site, complemented by an ongoing educational programme and workshops for residents. Sustainable irrigation solutions will also be explored.

There are many other eco-friendly features within the village, including homes pre-wired for solar, electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting, and community gardens and greenhouses.

Generus Living Group launched its first waste minimisation pilot in October 2019 at its sister village, Pacific Coast, also in Mount Maunganui, with a focus on reducing operational waste to landfill and improving waste management efficiencies.

As a result, 100 percent of landscaping green waste is being diverted from landfill from the extensive 16.2ha property, and glass depositories and battery separation bins have been installed. Considerable work has also gone into finding the best solutions for restaurant and cafe food waste.

"Our Pacific Coast team has fully embraced the operational waste challenge," says Graham. "The progress made has really demonstrated the impact we can make with simple behavioural changes and decisions.

"As a business, sustainability is important to us, and to our iwi partners Mangatawa Papamoa Blocks Incorporation. We are committed to embedding sustainability into our organisational culture, through a shared vision for a sustainable future and our role as kaitiaki (guardian)."

The Pacific Lakes Village waste minimisation project forms a key part of the company's sustainability strategy, which focusses on health and wellbeing, nature, energy, water, waste, community, employment, conversation, and innovation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year.Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline...

LG Wing: Leaked video shows LG's unique dual-screen phone with rotating display

Last weekend, LG Electronics confirmed that its upcoming dual-screen phone will be called LG Wing and now a leaked video has revealed what the phone looks like.A video shared by popular leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter gives us a close look ...

10-run sixth carries Blue Jays past Yankees

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansens fourth homer of the seaso...

Search for missing livestock ship crew off Japan resumes

Japanese coast guard ships resumed searching on Tuesday for a livestock ship and its 40 missing crew members off Japans southern islands after the efforts were suspended due to a typhoon. The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal early Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020