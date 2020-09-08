Left Menu
Development News Edition

VC fund Inflexor Tech marks first close at Rs 230 crore

The early-stage VC fund has a target corpus of Rs 500 crore along with a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore that it plans to raise over the next few months from domestic and international investors, a statement said. "Investors in the fund include SBICap Ventures, SIDBI (from Fund of Funds for Startups), and some of India's marquee family offices and HNIs (high net individuals)," Inflexor Technology Fund added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:15 IST
VC fund Inflexor Tech marks first close at Rs 230 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Venture capital fund Inflexor Technology on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 230 crore from SBICap Ventures and others. The early-stage VC fund has a target corpus of Rs 500 crore along with a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore that it plans to raise over the next few months from domestic and international investors, a statement said.

"Investors in the fund include SBICap Ventures, SIDBI (from Fund of Funds for Startups), and some of India's marquee family offices and HNIs (high net individuals)," Inflexor Technology Fund added. The fund, launched in early 2020, has seen significant interest from LPs (limited partnerships) with the entire corpus being raised amid COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

"Inflexor Technology Fund, a Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) registered early-stage technology-focused VC fund has marked the first close at Rs 230 crore," it noted. First close usually refers to a certain threshold of money that has been raised after which the fund manager begins making investments, and new investors can still join in by committing capital.

"The sector-agnostic fund would make participative investments from pre-series A to series A+ stages in B2B/enterprise startups leveraging deep tech, technology IP and innovation that solve real-life problems, have achieved initial commercial traction preferably with a recurring revenue model and have domestic as well as global potential," the statement said. Some preferred sectors of focus include fintech, healthtech, consumertech, edutech, agritech as well as futuristic sectors like spacetech, it added.

The fund will write initial cheques from Rs 5-7 crore with follow-on funding of up to Rs 15-20 crore based on performance, growth and capital requirements of the startup. "We are seeing increased focus on digitisation and technology innovation globally and it's going to accelerate further particularly in India in the current environment.

"We want to identify the right technology startups at an early stage and help them scale up in India and sell to global markets and in the process hopefully make some decent returns for our investors," Jatin Desai, Managing Partner of the fund, said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Local govt undergoes rapid transition and transformation: SALGA President

While there are challenges in municipalities, the local government has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.It is SALGAs view that government, particularly local government, has undergone rapid transition and transf...

Pak arrests seven suspects for transporting people to China for illegal organ transplant

For the first time, Pakistani authorities have arrested seven suspects involved in a major international racket that transported poor and needy people from the country to China for illegal transplant surgeries. The Federal Investigation Age...

Piaggio partners with financing startup for vehicle leasing plans

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio has partnered with automotive financing startup OTO Capital to offer vehicle leasing plans to the customers of Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. The facility, currently available for customers in Pune an...

COVID-19 fears reduce WB assembly monsoon session to a single day

The monsoon session of West Bengal assembly will be held for only a day on September 9 due to the ongoing pandemic, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday. It had been earlier decided that the House will meet for a two-day session from Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020