Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, ADB sign $500 million loan for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a 500 million dollar loan, the first tranche of a total one billion dollar facility, to build a modern, high-speed 82-km Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor that will improve regional connectivity and mobility in the national capital region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:37 IST
India, ADB sign $500 million loan for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor
The project will pave way for a paradigm shift in mobility across NCR. Image Credit: ANI

India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a 500 million dollar loan, the first tranche of a total one billion dollar facility, to build a modern, high-speed 82-km Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor that will improve regional connectivity and mobility in the national capital region. With a design speed of 180 km per hour and high-frequency operations of every five to ten minutes, the corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh is expected to reduce the journey time to about one hour from the present three to four hours.

The RRTS will have multi-modal hubs to ensure smooth inter-change with other transport modes. The first tranche loan will support the construction of the first of three priority rail corridors planned under the NCR Regional Plan 2021 to connect Delhi to other cities in adjoining states. The signatories to loan agreement were Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary (Fund Bank and ADB) at the Department of Economic Affairs in Ministry of Finance who signed for the government, and Kenichi Yokoyama, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission who signed for ADB.

"The project will provide better connectivity to allow other towns in the NCR to develop as urban economic centers surrounded by residential areas while easing the concentration pressure on Delhi," said Khare after signing the agreement. "Development of this corridor will have a huge demonstration effect and pave the way for a paradigm shift in mobility and the pattern of urban development within the region," he said.

Yokoyama said the project is expected to have a transformational impact on the development trajectory of the national capital region by introducing high-level technologies for RRTS, signaling, and station designs. "Besides, the project will also support transit-oriented development (TOD) with systematic urban and land use planning around the RRTS corridor while promoting value capture financing (VCF) to generate additional municipal revenues," he added.

The first tranche financing will be used for constructing electrified tracks, signaling systems, multi-modal hubs, and stations with design features that are friendly to the elderly, women, children, and the disabled. It will also support the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in drafting action plans on TOD, VCF instruments, and public-private partnership initiatives, setting up a smart-technology based platform, and formulating a gender-friendly workplace policy.

A three million dollar grant from ADB's Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction will support various activities, including the provision of visual, hearing, and mobility aids like wheelchairs for differently-abled persons. Training for women and differently-abled on safe mobility and employment opportunities and behavioral change for public transport providers will also be given.

The ADB-administered multi-donor Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund will provide 2.89 million dollars to support innovations in building information modeling, universal access design features, TOD and VCF.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's baseball, soccer leagues want more fans in stands

Japanese baseball and soccer want government approval to let more fans into their stadiums now that the COVID-19 infection rate is trending downward, the heads of the leagues said Tuesday. Nippon Professional Baseball and the soccer J-Leagu...

IPL 13: Bought Maxwell as we needed an impact player in the middle, says Kumble

Anil Kumble, the head coach of Kings XI Punjab KXIP, on Tuesday said that the side bought Glenn Maxwell in order to give the line-up a much-needed impact player in the middle. The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from Septe...

Arsenal defender Bellerin buys stake in eco-friendly team

Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin has invested to become the second largest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers, the English fourth division club renowned for its environmental activism. Rovers are recognized by FIFA and the United ...

Local govt undergoes rapid transition and transformation: SALGA President

While there are challenges in municipalities, the local government has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.It is SALGAs view that government, particularly local government, has undergone rapid transition and transf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020