Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 12 lakh PACL investors get their money back: Sebi

The regulator found that PACL Ltd, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, has collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CISs) over a period of 18 years. A panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha had initiated the process of refunds in phases for investors, who invested money in PACL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:51 IST
Over 12 lakh PACL investors get their money back: Sebi

Over Rs 429 crore have been paid to more than 12 lakh PACL investors with claims of up to Rs 10,000, markets regulator Sebi said on Tuesday. The regulator found that PACL Ltd, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, has collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CISs) over a period of 18 years.

A panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha had initiated the process of refunds in phases for investors, who invested money in PACL. In a statement, Sebi said the committee "as on date, successfully effected refund with respect to 12,48,344 eligible applications (with claims up to Rs 10,000) aggregating to Rs 429.13 crore".

The committee had, after making the refund to over 9.72 lakh investors having claim amount up to Rs 8,000, initiated the process of refund to investors with claim amount between Rs 8,001 and Rs 10,000, and has effected payment with respect to 2.76 lakh investors, it added. In December 2015, Securities and Exchange Board Board of India (Sebi) had ordered attachment of all assets of PACL and its nine promoters and directors for their failure to refund the money which was due to investors.

Sebi had asked PACL as also its promoters and directors to refund the money in an order dated August 22, 2014. The defaulters were directed to wind up the schemes and refund money to the investors within three months from the date of the order..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty

New Delhi India, September 8 ANIPRNewswire HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shettys Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in. This much anticipated self-empowering...

Concern, relief as Spanish children return to school

Wearing colourful masks, the pupils of the Mariano Jose de Larra primary school in Madrid laughed and played on Tuesday morning before their teachers made them form two lines at the gates to measure their temperature.It was the first day ba...

Tomar launches 22 bamboo clusters in 9 states, National Bamboo Mission logo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 22 bamboo clusters in nine states, and said the country is now gearing up to increase exports of bamboo products. The bamboo clusters will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, M...

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Border Security Force BSF on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals when they were crossing the international boundary in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said here. Working on an input received from BSF intel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020