Hry transport dept. teams to keep vigil on private commercial vehicles plying illegally in state

Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect private commercial vehicles, including buses and maxi cabs, said Sharma, who presided over his first major meeting after recovering from COVID-19 recently. The minister during the virtual meeting directed that the teams should comprise general managers of the Haryana Roadways and Regional Transport Authority secretaries.

The teams will take action against those private vehicles that are plying without valid documents such as valid insurance papers, carrying passengers beyond their seating capacity and have not paid taxes. During the meeting, Sharma was also informed by officials that under 'Unlock 4', Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have given permission to run inter-state buses while states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi are yet to give their approvals. He was informed that the approval from these states and Delhi is expected soon.