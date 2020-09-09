Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar and yen rise as tech selloff sends investors to safety

"The more equity futures fall, the larger the strength in the dollar and the yen," he said, with a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday a possible driver of even more dollar gains. Some pressure came off riskier currencies as futures climbed off early session lows, with Nasdaq 100 futures turning positive to gain 0.2% and S&P 500 futures last down 0.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 06:11 IST
FOREX-Dollar and yen rise as tech selloff sends investors to safety

The dollar held its gains on Wednesday, as a stockmarket slide spilled over into selling of riskier currencies and an oil slump weighed on commodity currencies, while fresh Brexit turmoil pushed the pound to a six-week low.

The greenback sat by a one-month high against a basket of rivals and edged up against the pound, euro and the kiwi. In early trade the safe-haven Japanese yen rose to a one-week peak of 105.83 per dollar as investors looked to jittery equity markets to set the tone.

"U.S. equity futures will likely be a guide to currencies today," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia's head of international economics, Joe Capurso. "The more equity futures fall, the larger the strength in the dollar and the yen," he said, with a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday a possible driver of even more dollar gains.

Some pressure came off riskier currencies as futures climbed off early session lows, with Nasdaq 100 futures turning positive to gain 0.2% and S&P 500 futures last down 0.2%. The overnight currency moves came with gains in the bond market as a tech selloff, which began last week with no apparent trigger, begins to drive broader risk aversion.

The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies fell to two-week lows, before climbing back to flat as stock futures pared losses. The Australian dollar last stood at $0.7215 and the New Zealand dollar at $0.6618. A nearly 8% drop in U.S. crude prices has also weighed on oil exporters' currencies, with the Canadian dollar hitting a three-week low of C$1.3256 per dollar and the Norwegian krone at its lowest since late July.

Sterling, however, has been the largest loser as fears grow that Britain is preparing to undercut its Brexit divorce treaty. Britain will set out its blueprint for life outside the European Union on Wednesday, publishing legislation a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks.

The pound, which fell 1.5% against the dollar overnight, edged lower to a six-week trough of $1.2962 in Asia and has lost nearly 4% in a little over a week. It also hit a six-week low against the euro, of 90.57 pence and has fallen 2.6% to 137.38 yen in three sessions. The tech selloff, which has led Wall Street indexes on their sharpest three-day drop since March has also added some impetus to a dollar bounce that analysts have doubted. The dollar has now lifted 1.4% from its early-September trough, making particular progress against the euro in the wake of comments from ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who said last week that the exchange rate mattered to monetary policy.

The ECB meets on Thursday with any comments on the currency to be closely parsed. "Lane appears to have succeeded in drawing a line in the sand at $1.20 at least for the time being," said Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley. "We see scope that euro/dollar could dip further towards the $1.17 level on a one-month view."

The euro last traded at $1.1772.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

More than a dozen California firefighters trying to protect a fire station from flames were overrun by the blaze, and several were hurt. Elsewhere, military helicopters rescued more than 150 people stranded in the burning wilderness.Fourtee...

AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern

AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant. Our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vacc...

Kamala Harris becoming President would be an insult to US: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday local time attacked the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris saying, people dont like her and it would be an insult to the US if she becomes the President. Its very simple to remember--if Bide...

Australia not worried about vaccine trial pause, cases rise in hot spot

Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plcs decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, its deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday, as daily cases nudged higher in the countrys coronavirus hot spot. AstraZeneca on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020